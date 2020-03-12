Lake George Fire Protection District announced recent accomplishments of three of their volunteer fire fighters. Two attended 80 hours of classroom study, a written exam, practical exam, and National Registry exam to be awarded certification as emergency medical responders. The third was certified as an emergency medical technician.
Luke Ludden began his EMT training prior to joining LGFPD in December, and after moving from Colorado Springs to Florissant and getting married in November.
Ludden, who works for Asplundh came to Colorado from Massachusetts in 2016, after a four-year stint in the U.S. Army including a seven-month deployment to Afghanistan.
He attended Trinidad Junior College for gunsmithing, but decided he wanted to do more. “I wanted to be involved in firefighting, and someday I hope to become a hot shot,” he said.
Chad Timinskis, who has been with LGFPD since July 2019, received his certification as EMR. Timinskis, a native of Michigan, visited Colorado as a child and then lived in Manitou Springs from 1991 to 1994. After a brief return to Michigan, he came back to Colorado and lives in Lake George. “I put out a small wildland fire near my property, and they showed up and talked me into joining,” he explained.
When not answering calls or attending training, he is a laserist and conducts laser shows at concerts and festivals. Timinskis also enjoys hiking and building guitars and other stringed instruments.
John Mogon, the other newly certified EMR has been with LGFPD for two years after moving to the area upon retirement. Mogon spent 42 years driving a semi-truck and living in Pittsburgh, Pa., where he grew up and Olean, N.Y. His wife, a native of Colorado, wanted to retire in the mountains of Colorado. “I joined the fire department to involve myself in the community we chose to live,” he said.
Mogon works part-time at Ace Hardware in Florissant to help defray the costs of his hobby of collecting and running Lionel trains.
Volunteers are required to be active and participate in a minimum number of trainings with the department. They are made aware of outside trainings that are appropriate for their interests and abilities.
LGFPD tries to get every volunteer to attend at least EMR training. There are grants available to help pay for part of the medical training.
“One of the drawbacks to getting them is the amount of time needed in advance of the class to apply. Some funds are also available after completion. Both of these avenues require paying for the classes first and then submitting for funds following proof of completion and certification,” explained Fire Chief Susan Bernstetter.
LGFPD does not pay for EMT classes. The cost for this class is substantial. Too many times a volunteer would get a fire district to pay for the class, get a paid job using this certification and leave the department. If the volunteer wants to take this class on his own, there are funding opportunities that the department could assist him.
EMT classes are typically 120 to 150 hours. EMR classes are around 80 hours. All LGFPD volunteers are required to take Basic Life Support Health Care Provider CPR. This class is provided by the district at regular training. This is done once a year.
Hazmat classes are around 40 hours. Firefighter I and II are over 100 hours each. The hazmat and firefighter classes can be difficult for volunteers to take because of the locations and times they are offered. LGFPD is fortunate this year that Northeast Teller County Fire is hosting them this spring on nights and weekends.
LGFPD offers training every Monday night and occasional weekends to keep everyone trained on all aspects of medical, structure fire, wildland fire, vehicle extrication, rescue and more. They are always looking for volunteers.
For information, stop by the station or call 719-748-3022, or email susan@lakegeorgefire.com. The main station is located at 8951 County Road 90 in Lake George.
