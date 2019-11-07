The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 21 animal control calls, 332 citizen assist calls, 24 motor assist calls, seven reckless driver calls, 64 traffic stops and eight welfare checks. The total calls amounted to 456.
Arrests
Nicholas Stanton Brown from Bailey was arrested Nov. 1 for failure to comply, stalking causing emotional distress, contempt of court and Schedule Four controlled substance possession. He is still in custody.
Shari Dooley from Bailey was arrested Nov. 1 for stalking causing emotional distress and domestic violence enhancer. She is still in custody.
Max Day Friedrichs from Crestone was arrested Nov. 2 for driving under the influence, speeding 10-19 MPH over speed limit. He is still in custody.
Clinton Jacob Gallardo from Bailey was arrested Oct. 28 for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both, no proof of insurance/failure to display, careless driving and registration of fictitious plate. He was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond Oct. 28.
Donald Cecil Heumann from Bailey was arrested Nov. 1 for driving under the influence per se with three or more priors. He was also arrested on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear on DUI charge. He is still in custody.
Duane Andrew Jones from Fairplay was arrested Nov. 3 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear. He was released on a $1,000 cash bond Nov. 3.
Shannon Danielle Nelson from Pine was arrested Nov. 2 for menacing with a real or simulated weapon, harassment-striking/shoving/ethnic intimidation, harassment-striking/shoving/kicking and domestic violence enhancer. She is still in custody.
Dain Weston Shepard from Alma was arrested Nov. 1 for protection order violation-criminal and domestic violence enhancer. He is also being held for four out of state warrants for theft-$750-$2,000, controlled substance possession, operating vehicle without financial responsibilityand protection order violation/civil/second/subsequent offence. He is still in custody.
Send updates to editor@theflume.com or call 303-838-4423.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.