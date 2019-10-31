For all kinds of health and health care information, the place to be was the Southern Park County Fire Protection District’s health fair and the open house Oct. 26.
There were representatives from UC Health Care and Pikes Peak Regional Hospital with information on cardiology, stroke, trauma and nutrition.
Park County was well represented at the fair with the Department of Human Services offering help with Medicare and Medicaid, the Public Health Department was offering flu shots, and the Senior Coalition and the Guffey Elder Group had information on local services available in the community.
The red Lifeline helicopter was on site, as well. The Lifeline helicopter is an air ambulance providing air transportation services from SPCFPD, and many other fire districts, to Colorado Springs.
Mountain Key Pharmacy, Rocky Mountain Rural Health, and the Park/Teller Resource Exchange were on hand to explain available services.
SPCFPD EMS gave free vital-sign checks, and SPCFPD had an equipment show and tell. The fire department auxiliary provided food at no cost.
The fire department board of directors was there to meet, greet and answer questions. Everyone had give-aways.
There was a bouncy house/obstacle course for the kids, but I am sure quite a few adults went through it, too.
All-in-all it was an interesting and informative health fair.
