While the everyday working lives and schedules of many across a broad spectrum of occupations have been drastically impacted by the coronavirus, those working within the Park County Sheriff’s Office have been, for the most part, carrying on with business as usual.
“I can’t say that I have seen any significant increase or decrease in the number of calls we have received in recent weeks,” Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw said in a March 27 interview. “That might change, but for now it has been holding pretty steady for us.
“The most significant changes, or added responsibilities, have occurred at the jail. We have shut down the jail to visitors, and have been utilizing disinfectant foggers there as well. We are doing everything we can to protect inmates and to minimize contact.”
McGraw said all employees within the Sheriff’s Office have been practicing standard safety measures such as washing hands regularly, disinfecting patrol vehicles and using hand sanitizers often.
“We have also been monitoring activity at places like the Family Dollar, where crowds have been larger than normal,” McGraw said. “When delivery trucks come in, we have tried to have law enforcement nearby when we can. And we have also been keeping an eye on restaurants and bars with regards to compliance. But overall, our people in Park County have been compliant and there have been no major problems of any kind.”
McGraw stated that all of the Sheriff’s Office personnel are “in good health, and available.”
When asked if he had ever been involved in anything similar to the coronavirus from a law enforcement perspective, he said he could not recall any comparable circumstances.
“No, not really,” McGraw said. “In Florida I sometimes worked disaster details following hurricanes, and I remember quite a bit of concern prior to Y2K, but nothing really that compares to this situation.
“You know, we have just been encouraging people to stay calm and to use common sense. If we can all do that, then I think we will be fine and we will eventually get through this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.