Platte Canyon High School teachers, staff and students will face off against the Park County Sheriff’s Office and Platte Canyon Fire Protection District members in what promises to be a fun and entertaining charity event Sept 20 at 7 p.m.
The contest will be held at PCHS, and proceeds from the event will benefit the Fallen Officer Fund of Park County Foundation.
Early prognostications from Las Vegas oddsmakers suggested that PCHS students and staff would enter the contest as heavy favorites.
Ryan Korthuis, PCHS administrative assistant, former high school standout for the Huskies and captain of the student/staff squad, was not quite satisfied. As a means of stacking the odds even further in her team’s favor, she recently announced that she would be adding a ringer to the roster in the form of celebrity alumni Blake Horstmann.
“Blake was born and raised in Bailey and graduated from Platte Canyon High School,” Korthuis said. “Blake participated in sports all through high school and college and is great at basketball.”
Horstmann, a PCHS 2007 graduate, played football, basketball, track and baseball all four years while attending Platte Canyon. While playing basketball, he averaged 25 points, eight rebounds and four steals per game. He was also All Conference First Team his senior year. He then went on to Hastings College to play football and basketball.
Obviously, the shrewd Korthius move left the sheriffs and firefighters woefully overmatched. By adding Hortsmann to the already youthful PCHS roster, Korthuis had seemingly sealed the deal for certain victory against the ever-aging Sheriff/Firefighter squad.
Shortly afterwards, however, an announcement was released by Undersheriff Spodyak that sent oddsmakers scrambling.
“We are really excited to add a celebrity to our roster as well,” Spodyak said. “Mark Randall, who played basketball at Cherry Creek High School, the University of Kansas and in the NBA, is a welcome addition to our team.”
The referees include Joe Burgett, PCFPD chief; Mike Schmidt, PCHS superintendent and principal; and Lance Gunkel, PCHS teacher and head football coach.
Surprisingly, there has been no public comment from the Park County Sheriff’s Office regarding the fact that two of the three referees are closely associated with PCHS.
The Fallen Officer Fund of Park County Foundation is organized exclusively for providing financial grants for law enforcement members and/or the spouse, parents, significant partner and children of law enforcement members killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.
Exposure to trauma, horrific accidents and shootings lead to mental health struggles that often go untreated. The rate of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder and depression for police and firefighters is five times higher than in the civilian population. The foundation recognizes that death by suicide can be considered death in the line of duty.
This fund was established to ensure the proper support and emotional care for families of law enforcement members from Fairplay Police Department, Alma Police Department and the Park County Sheriff’s Office who are killed or seriously injured in the line of duty. Donations can be made to the Fallen Officer Fund of Park County, PO Box 382, Fairplay, CO. 80440.
