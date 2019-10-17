According to Ian Petkash, wildlife officer with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, reports that the South Park antelope herd has been doing quite well over the last several years.
In 2016, the number of doe licenses was increased for the rifle season in Game Management Units 57, 58 and 581 from 10 to 75. CP&W also increased the number of buck licenses, but at a more modest level, because female harvest is what drives any hoofed mammal population.
The population estimate after the 2018 hunt is 1,380, with a buck to doe ratio of 39 bucks per 100 does. The success rate during the 2018 rifle season was 72 percent.
“Given what I saw this season, I think hunters had similar success this year,” said Petkash.
The summer count is conducted from a plane, and a lower-than-average fawn-to-doe ratio this year was noticed. This data will be combined with the winter count to make any needed adjustments to hunting license quotas for next year.
CP&W is asking for help from the public in regards to an antelope that was shot and abandoned off of County Road 59 on the Spinney Mountain State Wildlife Area. A witness observed a person shoot the young buck and then walk out to it and briefly stand over the animal with another person. A third individual was observed with the group before they abandoned the animal and drove away.
The men were reported to have been in a full-size white pickup truck with a topper. Anyone who has information regarding the incident is urged to call Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648 or District Wildlife Manager Ian Petkash at 720-391-6334. People who come forward with information are eligible for a cash reward, and in some circumstances a like license for the animal which was poached.
This may have been an incident where someone mistakenly shot a buck on a doe license. When people self-report these type of incidents, the consequences are minimal and the meat is donated to families in need. It is an entirely different matter when someone chooses to abandon a big game animal they have shot and let that animal go to waste.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.