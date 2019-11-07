Amy Carman, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the High Rockies, Platte Canyon Club, and her daughters Claire and Emma, who are members of the club, were invited to the Platte Canyon Community Partnership Resale Boutique, to accept the $2600 check from Charlotte Wytias, PCCP Resale Boutique board liaison.
Staff and supporters of the Boys and Girls Club participated in the “Partnership” grant in September, giving volunteer hours to the Boutique.
Their time resulted in their receiving this monetary donation as a percentage of the boutique’s sales in September. BGCHR volunteers assisted in sorting donations, cleaning the boutique, taking unusable donations to Denver relief organizations, checking the pricing of items in the boutique and more.
PCCP Resale Boutique is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit that is entirely volunteer run. All items in the boutique are community donations. It was started in the summer of 2016 with the goal of partnering and funding other not-for-profits that primarily serve/support families and children.
The organizations who wish to apply, go through a grant request process. If selected they request a month or two during the year to partner with the boutique. The recipient organization partners by providing volunteers to the boutique during their time-frame, then receive a percentage of the boutique sales.
Other organizations that have benefitted from the partnership include I Love U Guys Foundation, Mountain Peace Peaceworks domestic violence shelter/services, the 285 Backpack Project, Widow’s Oil Food Pantry, Mountain Resource Center, Friends of Mount Evans and Lost Creek Wilderness, and Life Bridge Pantry.
In addition, high school students in their senior year may volunteer, thereby receiving scholarship funds for future studies.
In the three-plus years of the boutique’s business, nearly $45,000 has been given away. Organizations and students may apply by going to the website www.pccpresale-boutique.org, click on the “Newsletter” link to find the beneficiary form.
Or stop by the boutique to pick up a copy. The applications are due Dec. 15. Drop them by the boutique or submit online at info@pccpresale-boutique.org.
