Full Circle Restorative Justice is celebrating its 14th year as a nonprofit serving Chaffee, Custer, Park and Fremont Counties in the 11th Judicial District.
FCRJ provides alternatives to traditional criminal justice/dispute resolution by focusing on restorative justice practices. We offer confidential facilitated meetings between parties when a crime or dispute has occurred, allowing the person, business, or organization harmed to have a voice in the outcome through dialogue with the offender.
The outcome of these dialogues includes a description of how the harm will be repaired. FCRJ monitors and works with the offender(s) and gives updates to victims.
FRCJ’s services are provided for youth and adults. FCRJ partners with the District Attorney’s office, law enforcement, schools, and businesses that refer cases for restorative justice.
FCRJ’s caseload has more than doubled between 2018 and 2019. Data collected from October 2014 through June 2018 from restorative justice programs for youth in Colorado showed that, of youth who successfully completed a restorative justice program, only 8.2 percent reoffended either during, or in the one year after completing, the program.
The recidivism rate is nearly 50 percent for youth who are incarcerated in Colorado’s juvenile system. Restorative practices work and make a tremendous impact in our community. Youth who become system-involved are more likely to be incarcerated as adults. FCRJ’s work interrupts this school-to-prison pipeline.
FCRJ serves the community with training for youth and adults. FCRJ trained youth mediators and partners with Salida High School, which launched a peer mediation program.
In this program, youth mediate disputes between students, as well as; between students and school teachers and staff. FCRJ provides non-violent communication training to Horizon Exploratory Academy and to Salida High School peer mediators. FCRJ also provides facilitators for the Restorative Justice Education Program at the Buena Vista Prison.
RJEP evolved from the Prison Insight Program curriculum by Jennie Curtis, providing incarcerated individuals the opportunity to develop empathy for those they harmed and explore their actions impacts to the community and themselves.
Due to our increased caseload, trainings are conducted by FCRJ annually for volunteers, qualifying them as facilitators, co-facilitators, and community members for restorative justice conferences.
Our staff of two part-time employees administrate our various programs, supervise monthly trainings for volunteers who continue to hone this craft, raise funds to support programs, coordinate with referral sources, and field requests from those organizations that increasingly desire restorative practices.
The demand for restorative justice and practices continually increases. FCRJ needs more resources to serve our community. FCRJ is an independent nonprofit, not part of any governmental entity or private umbrella organization. As such, we rely on the support of the community we serve.
Please, support FCRJ generously throughout the year by going to fullcirclerj.org, which provides the FCRJ link to Colorado Gives donations.
