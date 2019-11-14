With Thanksgiving just two weeks away, the Bailey Outdoor Education and Recreation Area is in the home stretch with preparations for its sixth annual Bailey Turkey Trot.
Scheduled for 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 28, this family-friendly holiday tradition includes a 5K trail run and 1-mile fun run at the 75-acre BOERA mountain property.
Not only does the Bailey Turkey Trot draw more than 250 runners and walkers on Thanksgiving morning, it is BOERA’s signature annual fundraiser. According to Board President Nikki Batzer, proceeds from sponsors and registrations directly benefit the Platte Canyon School District.
“BOERA is a unique property in that it is owned by Platte Canyon School District, and revenues from daily recreational use and special events directly benefit the district’s schoolchildren,” she explained. “Every year, we award project grants and senior scholarships using the funds we raise at the property.
“This year’s Bailey Turkey Trot is made possible by a variety of valuable community partners, including Watershed Roofing and Restoration, Colorado Natural Gas and Carpenter Roofing,” she continued. “We’re deeply grateful to each and every one of them for supporting us, and for supporting our Platte Canyon kids. We couldn’t do this without them.”
During the event, Mudslingers will be serving free coffee and cider to runners, walkers and spectators alike, and the Platte Canyon Booster Club will be selling breakfast burritos.
To learn more, and to register, visit https://www.boera.org/the-bailey-turkey-trot.
The BOERA property is open year-round, offering more than five miles of trails for hikers, trail runners and mountain bikers, the world-class Bailey Disc Golf Course, and an events calendar that includes the Bailey Turkey Trot, the annual Husky Invitational Cross Country Meet, mountain bike races, and the new Husky Hunt and Community Day.
BOERA asks each recreational user to donate $5 at the on-site cashbox. Online donations also may be made via PayPal and Venmo.
While some of the funds will be used for property maintenance and improvements, the majority will be returned to PCSD students in the form of annual scholarships and project grants.
Use of the BOERA property is always free for children ages 18 and under, and for current and retired PCSD employees.
To learn more about BOERA and its Bailey-based events and activities, visit boera.org. And to stay up to date on the latest news, join the organization’s active Facebook community (facebook.com/BOERAinBaileyCO) and follow BOERA on Instagram (@Boera.Bailey).
