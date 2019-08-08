The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 67 animal control calls, 894 citizen assist calls, 15 paper services, 138 traffic stops and 13 welfare checks. The total calls amounted to 1,127 in the last two weeks, with the following arrests:
Wil Scott Bradley from Thornton was arrested on Aug. 2 on charges: Controlled Substance-Possession Schedule 1, Controlled Substance-Unlawful Use, Driving under Restraint, No Insurance. He is still in custody.
Daniel Lee Brightbill from Hartsel was arrested on July 24, on a warrant from Adams County for Failure to Comply and a warrant from Jefferson County also for Failure to Comply. He was released on July 29.
Mark Anthony Cargle from Westminster was arrested on July 23 for Driving under the Influence, Failing to Report Accident-call Police, Leaving Scene/Accident-damage only. He was released on July 24.
Eugene Carreto from Northglenn was arrested on Aug. 1 for Blue/Red lights – illegal use/possession, Driving after Revocation Prohibited, Protection Order Violation-Criminal. He was released on Aug. 4.
Davey Frankie Chavez from Denver was arrested on July 28 for Driving under the Influence, No Proof of Insurance-Failure to display, Registration-Fictitious Plate. He was released on July 28.
Mark Eric Church from Alma was arrested on July 24 for Driving under the Influence, Weaving-Lane Usage Violation. He was released on July 25.
Nicole Desich from Bailey was arrested on Aug. 2 for Controlled Substance-Possession Schedule 1, Controlled Substance-Unlawful Use. She also has a warrant from Clear Creek County for FTA. She is still in custody.
Johnathon James Foster from Bailey was arrested on July 26 for Third degree Assault, Harassment-strike/shove/kick, Reckless Endangerment, Domestic Violence. He was released on July 29.
Racyn Renee Gonzalez from Bailey was arrested on Aug. 3 for Child Abuse, Criminal Mischief, Domestic Violence. She is still in custody.
Scottie Wayne Johnson from Fairplay was arrested on July 27 for Driving under the Influence, Driving under Restraint, Stop Sign-Fail to Stop. He was released on July 28.
Steven Thomas Kenney from Denver was arrested on July 27 for Controlled Substance-Unlawful Use, Drug Paraphernalia-Possess, Marijuana-Use of Consume in Vehicle, No Proof of Insurance-Failure to Display, Registration-Fail to Obtain Colorado, Registration-Fictitious Plate. He was released on July 29.
Anthony Michael Knight from Bailey was arrested on July 29 for Violation of Bail Bond Condition, Driving under Restraint-Alcohol related, Vehicular Eluding. He is still in custody.
Jennifer Marie McCalib from Bailey was arrested on July 29 for Driving under the Influence, two counts of Child Abuse-Knowing/Reckless-Bodily Injury, two counts of Vehicular Assault-DUI, two counts of Vehicular Assault-Reckless. She was released on July 29.
Dain Weston Shepard from Alma was arrested on Aug. 2 for Dangerous Weapon-Possession, Protection Order Violation-Civil, Domestic Violence, Failure to Appear. He is still in custody.
Benjamin Joshua Tatum from Guffey was arrested on July 27 for Third degree Assault-Know/Reckless Cause Injury, Harassment, Domestic Violence. He was released on July 29.
Eric Wilson Terry from Grant was arrested on July 24 for Driving under the Influence, No Proof of Insurance-Failure to Display, Registration-not in Vehicle, Speeding 10-19 over Limit. He was released on July 25.
