Due to the spread of the coronovirus, March 26, Park County commissioners passed a resolution allowing them to hold virtual meetings by telephone, electronically or by other means of communication due to the pandemic.
Instructions on how residents can connect to the meetings are on the agenda.
At press time, no items other than paying the bills and approving last week’s minutes were on the agenda for Thursday, April 2.
Commissioner Dick Elsner said the commissioners would meet virtually until the stay at home executive order is lifted. He said meetings would probably be streamed after that, but only after the meeting is over.
The March 26 resolution states that meetings can not contain any quasi-judicial items that require a public hearing.
Quasi-judicial items, such as rezonings, conditional use permits and marijuana facility permits, will be postponed until meetings can be held in-person.
The document states “the adoption of this resolution is necessary for the promotion of health and the suppression of disease.”
It also states “meeting in-person would not be prudent due to a public health emergency or other unforeseen circumstances affecting the county.”
Other requirements are:
1. One commissioner must be in the board room during the virtual meeting. Elsner said as chair, he would be in the board room to conduct meetings.
2. All votes will be conducted by roll call.
3. All commissioners and any members of the public must be able to hear all discussion and testimony and be able to communicate with one another.
4. Meeting minutes will be taken, promptly recorded and available for public review.
The resolution has additional public notice requirements. They include stating the emergency type, how the meeting will be conducted and the means of by which the public can participate or monitor the meeting.
The March 26 meeting was held using Zoom, a telecommunications software product, and by telephone for those who didn’t have computer access.
Park County Clerk and Recorder Debra Green said the clerk’s office is operating with 50 percent staff to increase the distance between staff and customers. Green said she was considering installing Plexiglas shields at the customer counters.
She said residents should call first and make an appointment with the clerk’s office to conduct busines, including any motor vehicle transactions.
Commissioner Ray Douglas asked if the resolution allowed the county to conduct virtual meetings at any time in the future.
County Attorney Erin Smith said under the open meetings law, a new resolution would be needed to state what the immediate emergency at that time is that requires meetings not be held in person.
Smith said this resolution only covers the coronavirus public health emergency.
The resolution also applies to the planning commission, board of adjustment and all active advisory boards.
Conservation Trust Funds
Five applications for Colorado Conservation Trust Fund monies were approved.
The Park County Livestock Committee requested $28,542 to add water lines to cattle and swine pens, a new animal wash rack and adding concrete pads for the wash rack and at the west end of the livestock barn.
Total cost of the project is almost $35,600.
At least ten percent matching cash and any amount of in-kind services is required.
About $2,791 in matching cash is provided by the livestock committee, about $955 from Big R in Conifer and about $708 from Smart Systems Plumbing and Heating located in Bailey.
In-kind services are being provided by Shane Holland Excavating, located in Pine Junction, in the amount of $1,500.
Others providing in-kind services are $1,000 by Smart Systems and $100 by committee members to transport materials from Conifer to Fairplay.
Commissioner Mike Brazell voted no on the project because it was over the $25,000 limit. The CTF advisory board also recommended not approving more than $25,000.
Elsner and Douglas said they were OK with approving more than the $25,000 limit because the fairgrounds is on county-owned land.
Brazell said he was concerned that other project applicants will start asking for more than the $25,000 limit and it would create issues if they weren’t approved, but projects on county land were approved.
Lake George Community Association received $22,156 to maintain the Lake George Community Park, complete the announcers booth started with funds last year and add electricity in a couple of areas.
Funds will also be used to paint or stain buildings, provide landscaping for weed control near the lower bathrooms, provide handicapped access to the pavilion, purchase weather resistant covers for the arena speakers and foam covers for barrels used in barrel racing.
The association is providing $2,500 cash and another $2,500 in in-kind services.
The South Park Schools Foundation received $25,000 to help pay for artificial turf for the new baseball field.
The field will be located at the South Park Schools Athletic Complex property on County Road 3.
The baseball field will be located across the street from the South Park Recreation Center and east of the school’s new football field.
The foundation is contributing $10,000 as cash match and $300,000 of in-kind services is being provided by Brannon’s Sand and Gravel Company and Coleman Trucking.
Hartsel Community Center and the Hartsel Library were approved for $8,829 and $12,028, respectively.
The community center funds of about $8,800 will be used to refinish the 1899 original floors and to replace the concrete sidewalks, stoop and front entryway.
Sanding and painting playground equipment and Americans with Disabilities Act ramp will also be completed with funds.
Volunteers will complete the landscaping, painting and moving furniture out and back into the building.
In-kind work by volunteers is worth $782. The community center will provide $981 cash match.
The Hartsel Library project has a cash match of $1,336 with $459 in-kind match.
The funds will be used to replace the existing sewer line and construct a composite fence on the north and west sides of the property. Landscaping throughout the summer will be completed by volunteers as well as staining the ADA ramp.
Both buildings are listed historical landmarks. The center was a school and the library was the teacherage.
Lake George fiber optic project
The commissioners approved a $200,000 grant application to Colorado Department of Local Affairs to construct a carrier neutral facility in Lake George that will connect county buildings with broadband.
This is the same type of facility built at the Bailey Library and the county emergency services building in Fairplay.
The county partnered with Colorado Fiber Community and Colorado Telehealth Network to get Park County Public Health office in Lake George qualified to receive federal universal service funding to build an anchor institution broadband network.
Cost of the project is $650,000. A bid was submitted to Colorado Telehealth Network by Colorado Fiber Community. If the bid is accepted, 65 per cent or about $450,000 of the cost will come from a federal rural health program funded by the universal service charge on telephone service.
The central neutral facility will be built at the public health office and connect to the Sheriff’s Office, public works building, the community center and the library.
Once built, the charter school, United States Forest Service fire training center, post office, fire district, Commnet cell tower and the Eleven Mile Canyon Recreation Area’s front entrance will be given the opportunity to become part of the network, if they have funds to participate.
The Lake George grant application does not require any county funds as a cash match. The county did fund consultants and engineering for the project. A cost for that was not disclosed.
Park County government has received about $1.5 million and contributed the same amount to build fiber optics and microwave broadband networks in Bailey, Fairplay and Alma.
The county should receive notice by early summer if the grants have been received to build the Lake George broadband project.
Paris Mill grant
A grant from History Colorado was received in 2018 to complete phase four of the Paris Mill site and exterior rehabilitation. The mill is located on County Road 8, west of Alma.
The commissioners approved an extension of the grant to April 1, 2021.
Reasons for the extension were not disclosed.
County appointed boards
The commissioners renewed 27 appointments to 10 county advisory boards.
Ten new members were appointed to six advisory boards.
Members are listed on the county’s website, www.parkco.us, and serve three-year terms. All terms will expire in 2022.
Vouchers
Commissioners approved payment of vouchers in the amount of $74,310. The general fund spent $40,397.
Two funds, grant and public works, spent between $8,400 and $8,900 respectively.
Three funds, human services, fleet and sales tax, spent between $4,900 and $6,400.
E-911 fund spent $33.
Editor’s note - The article’s author is a member of the county’s Conservation Trust Fund Committee.
