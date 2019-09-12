Fairplay, Colo. – The Park County School District made a comprehensive proposal to the South Park Education Association this morning.
The purpose of the proposal was to provide a New Professional Agreement through June 30, 2021, that would recognize SPEA as the negotiating unit for teachers and Specialized Service Providers and to address SPEA’s concerns regarding financial matters.
SPEA’s prior Professional Agreement with the district expired by its own terms on June 30, 2019. Previously, the district and SPEA reached a tentative agreement to extend that Professional Agreement to June 30, 2021, however, SPEA’s membership voted against this extension.
Under today’s proposal, the district and SPEA would enter into a New Professional Agreement that would continue through June 30, 2021. The proposal includes an annual disclosure and discussion procedure to facilitate a formal, months-long process of exchanging financial documentation, exchanging recommendations and responses, meeting for open discussion, and mediation.
This proposal is a far more robust way for the district and SPEA to engage in dialogue about compensation, as the prior Professional Agreement did not include a contractual right for SPEA to specifically engage in salary negotiations. This proposal also is aimed to address SPEA’s concerns over financial transparency.
Today’s proposal includes many advantages over the now-expired Professional Agreement, including overall updates, improved definitions, and additional paid workdays for teachers and SSPs.
Today’s proposal also gives SPEA the benefit of being under a Professional Agreement for the current school year. The District is optimistic that SPEA will view this proposal as a very positive step forward towards resolving their differences and continuing forward with the current school year.
In addition to making this proposal, the district remains willing to meet with SPEA to discuss the district’s finances on Sept, 14, However, SPEA appears unwilling to attend this meeting unless it constitutes formal “bargaining” of teacher salaries for the current school year. It is unfortunate that this condition is being placed on this meeting by SPEA. The District does not believe an additional raise, beyond what has already been provided for the 2019-2020 school year, is financially feasible or fiscally responsible.
(Note from the editor: These articles on the RE-2 negotiations contain the most up-to-date information we had as we went to press. The Flume will continue its coverage of this issue as events unfold)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.