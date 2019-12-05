Lake George Fire Protection District, along with Florissant, Cripple Creek, Divide, and Northeast Teller County Mountain Communities Fire Stations, are conducting a toy drive of unwrapped new toys for less fortunate children in their districts. Toys are being collected at the stations above, or at Lake George Charter School, UPRAD Ambulance Barns, and many local businesses have collection boxes as well.
Monetary donations will also be accepted at the fire stations or can be mailed to Chief Buckley and the Fire Chief’s Association at P.O. Box 941, Divide, Co., 80814. Checks should be made out to “Fire Chief’s Toy Drive.”
Collection will end Dec. 12, and they are working to provide toys for nearly 200 children. The weekend of Dec. 13 through 15, members of the fire departments and their families will sort and wrap all the presents. Any items not collected will be purchased using the monetary donations.
Recipient children have already been identified and contacted by the fire chiefs as to how deliveries will be made. Most deliveries will be made either Saturday, Dec. 21, or Sunday, Dec. 22. Some deliveries will be made via fire trucks.
There will also be a big toy drive collection event at Walmart in Woodland Park, Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
