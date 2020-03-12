In Park County, as in other rural areas across Colorado, senior citizens face challenges to living and getting around.
They often have lived in their homes for the better part of their lives and they want to stay there, as people in urban settings want to stay in their homes into retirement. However, as seniors age in their homes in rural Park County, they face more problems than seniors do in urban counties of Denver or Colorado Springs, for instance. Park County seniors need our help immediately and in many ways.
A well-connected and knowledgeable senior advocate, Chris Marie Larson, was interviewed to get her take-away on several key questions regarding our situation in rural Park County.
She is vice president of the Seniors Alliance of Platte Canyon, member of the Regional Advisory Council of the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging representing Park County, and a Park County representative for the Complete Count Committee of the 2020 Census.
First, she was asked what issues she saw seniors facing in living and aging well in Park County.
Her immediate first response was that of lack of adequate transportation services from a rural to an urban location, lack of senior services and providers, as well as the volunteers needed to help deal with these problems.
Getting to and from stores and medical appointments is stressful, tiring, and difficult, and most of the time takes the better part of a day due to extreme distances between the rural areas and the cities.
She indicated that isolation and a lack of a sense of community are problems. They feedback on themselves. Isolation creates a sense of loneliness, and loneliness exacerbates the sense of isolation and lack of a well-knitted community.
She emphasized, as well that there is a lack of adequate medical care in rural Park County.
The next question Larson was asked was what her organization was working to do about these issues.
The Seniors Alliance of Platte Canyon in the Park County area is a nonprofit organization. It is designed by its vision and mission statement to be a clearinghouse, advocacy group and database of senior services and providers in the Platte Canyon area of Park County, from Kenosha Pass to Pine Junction.
Larson indicated that when a senior is referred to them by a provider or family member, they will take that senior by the hand and lead them to the services or provider that they need so that they will not fall through the cracks.
The organization endeavors to find the volunteers needed to provide transportation for seniors who need it, and create a sense of community through activities and gatherings.
Next, she was questioned as to what resources were needed to help address these challenges better. Larson indicated that funding is vital above all to the functioning of any nonprofit organization as well as having adequate service providers.
The Seniors Alliance has taken on work with the 2020 Census to make sure Park County is more fully counted than they have been in the past. The importance of this is that a more complete count will ensure Park County will be provided optimal funding for senior services.
She also noted that we need involvement from governmental sources, both state and local, and from our citizenship to help our seniors successfully age in place in their rural homes.
Finally, Larson was asked what obstacles, if any, her organization is facing. She said, there is a lack of recognizing and understanding the real problem of insufficient providers and services to meet senior needs in Park County, and the lack of enough funding for meeting those senior needs.
This will be the first in a series of interviews to follow about senior citizen issues and challenges in Park County.
Look forward to hearing what Barbie McBee, program director of Rocky Mountain Rural Health, Bobbi Gore, executive director of the Park County Senior Coalition, and others have to say about these questions.
