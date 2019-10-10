Do you ever wonder if you have what it takes to help fight fires, save property and land, and save lives?
Come to the Hartsel Fire volunteer recruitment special event, Oct. 12 at noon. Not only will you enjoy a hearty lunch (find out what real firefighters eat), but you also will meet firefighters, find out what it takes to volunteer, ask questions and get answers.
The event takes place at Hartsel Fire Station No. Three, 501 Ranch Road, Hartsel. This is sometimes referred to as the Ranch of the Rockies station.
The Hartsel Fire Protection District, in conjunction with the Hartsel Fire Auxillary Team, is sponsoring the recruitment event.
Hartsel Fire Protection District Chief Chris Tingle said, “People will be able to look through various different kinds of fire apparatus and ask questions.
“All ages are welcome to attend and ask questions. We have programs for all different ages from 15 years of age to 80.”
“We can always use multiple numbers of volunteers, because people have things they need to do and are not always available.
“There is no charge for attending, just show up and ask questions. Volunteers are a vital part of HFPD, they are what makes it all work.”
Chief Tingle added, “No experience is necessary. We will train you in all aspects of fire fighting. You get to work with a great group of people and have a great time doing it.”
The HFPD offers volunteers professional training, hands-on learning, and the opportunity to provide medical aid to those in need, as well as put out wildfires and property fires.
The website FireRescue1.com writes that volunteers with fire departments gain experience, meet new people, and form strong teams. Some people enjoy volunteering to serve their neighbors or give them an activity when they have retired or their children have grown up and moved out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.