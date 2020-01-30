In the late 1800s to 1919, the Colorado Midland Railroad chugged through Teller and Park Counties. One of the more popular excursions was the Wildflower Excursion through Eleven Mile Canyon and Lake George.
Pike’s Peak Historical Society is offering the opportunity to relive those days through their February Chautauqua series, featuring Mel McFarland, who, through a slide presentation including pictures taken by passengers and advertising photos, will present “Wildflower Excursions of the Colorado Midland Railroad.”
McFarland has been researching and writing on the Midland Railroad for several years. He grew up near the Midland yards when the Midland Terminal was still running. He wrote “Midland Route on the Colorado Midland and Cripple Creek Road on the Midland Terminal” and has become a railroad man in his own right.
After school and on weekends in the late 1980s, he served as a volunteer conductor, engineer and track worker on the (since closed) Cadillac and Lake City line and was a conductor and engineer on the Pikes Peak Cog Railway.
Everyone is invited to join him on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2:00 p.m. at Lake George Charter School. This presentation is part of PPHS Chautauqua series and is provided as a public service. Admission is free and light refreshments will be served. No reservations are required, but for further information, call 719-748-8259 or 719-748-3861. Lake George Charter School is located just east of Lake George off U.S. Highway 24.
