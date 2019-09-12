The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 16 animal control calls, 483 citizen assist calls, 32 illegal campfire calls, six motor assist calls, 23 reckless driver calls, two Search and Rescue calls, 82 traffic stops and 10 welfare checks. The total calls amounted to 654.
Arrests
Bronson James Burbach from Bailey was arrested Aug. 26 for at risk sex assault/child/person of trust. He was released on a $5,000 cash bond Aug. 26.
Juan Antonio Cera from Hartsel was arrested Aug. 27 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear and resisting arrest. He was released on a $1,000 cash bond Aug. 27.
Joseph C. Echavarria from Colorado Springs was arrested Aug. 27 on a warrant from El Paso County for fugitive of justice, failure to appear and driving without drivers license. He is still in custody.
Justin Ivie from Alma was arrested Aug. 30 for criminal mischief and protection order violation/criminal. He is still in custody.
James Earl Keller from Fairplay was arrested Aug. 30 for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, leaving scene of an accident, unattended vehicle, unsafe backing and child abuse. He was released on a $1,000 surety bond Sept. 1.
John Newsom from Greenwood Village was arrested Aug. 31 for trespass second degree on a fenced property. He is still in custody.
Jennifer Marie Quirin from Greenwood Village was arrested Aug. 31 for trespass second degree on a fenced property. She is still in custody.
Christopher Justin Smith from Bailey was arrested Aug. 27 for obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, theft between $750-$2,000 and failure to appear for driving under restraint. He is still in custody.
Donald Ray Stone from Lake George was arrested Sept. 1 for driving under restraint, parking where prohibited, improper stopping at intersection. He was released on a $500 personal recognizance bond Sept. 1.
Melissa Christina Torrance from Conifer was arrested Aug. 27 for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both, and child abuse. She was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond Aug. 28.
Week of Sept. 2 through Sept. 8
The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 34 animal control calls, 466 citizen assist calls, five illegal campfire calls, 17 motorist assist calls, 17 reckless driver calls, 106 traffic stops and nine welfare checks. The total calls amounted to 654.
Arrests
Joshua Eugene Aldridge from Bailey was arrested Sept. 7 for third degree assault, criminal mischief, child abuse and domestic violence. He is still in custody.
Kevin Christopher Belcher from Dillon was arrested Sept. 8 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear for vehicular eluding, resisting arrest, speeding 25-30 over limit and reckless driving. He is still in custody.
Holly Diane Cazzanigi from Fairplay was arrested Sept. 7 on charges of arrested for other jurisdiction. She is still in custody.
David Dwane Giles from Bailey was arrested Sept. 6 on a warrant from Weld County for failure to appear for traffic offense. He was released on a $1,000 Cash/Surety Bond Sept. 7.
Jerry Eugene Hansen from Denver was arrested Sept. 6 for vehicular eluding, driving under the influence, reckless driving second degree offense, driving under restraint and weaving/lane usage violation. He was released on a $1,000 cash surety bond Sept. 7.
Michael Lynn Kniffin from Como was arrested Sept. 5 for driving under the influence, driving without a driver’s license and speeding 25-39 over limit. He was released on a $1,000 cash bond Sept. 5.
Michael Andrew Martinez, Jr. from Arvada was arrested Sept. 2 for driving under restraint, no insurance and registration/fictitious plate. He was released on a $500 personal recognizance bond Sept. 3.
Munni Kristin Rogers from Salida was arrested Sept. 3 for driving under the influence, possession of a schedule one or two controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and defective stop lamps. She was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond Sept. 4.
Kaley Lynn Yenney from Bailey was arrested Sept. 4 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear on a traffic offense. She was released on a $500 cash bond Sept. 4.
Send updates to editor@theflume.com or call 303-838-4423.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.