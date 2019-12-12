The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 23 accident and motor vehicle calls, 14 animal control calls, 21 motorist assist calls, 13 reckless driver calls, 68 traffic stops, five welfare checks and 377 other calls. The total calls amounted to 521.
Arrests
Robert Wayne Anderson from Hartsel was arrested Dec. 6 on charges of driving under the influence with one prior alcohol. He was sentenced to serve 60 days and is still in custody.
Travis Ray Barker was arrested Dec. 6 on charges of careless driving and driving while ability impaired. He was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond Dec. 6.
Colby Blake Jackson from Littleton was arrested Dec. 6 on charges of driving after revocation prohibited, no proof of insurance-failing to display, careless driving and passing on left improperly. He was released on a surety bond Dec. 7.
Jessica Angel Lane from Alma was arrested Dec. 3 on charges of driving without driver’s license and driving under the influence with one prior alcohol. She is still in custody.
Brendan Scott Pierson from Fairplay was arrested Dec. 2 on charges of false imprisonment, harassment and a domestic violence enhancer. He is still in custody.
Garrett Marcus Wade from Jefferson was arrested Dec. 7 on charges of harassment and domestic violence enhancer. He is still in custody.
