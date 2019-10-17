Soon it will be time to bundle up and fetch your Christmas tree from the South Park Ranger District of the Pike National Forest.
Walk-in permits at the district office go on sale from Nov. 18 through Dec. 24. Permits can be requested by mail by writing to South Park Ranger District, Attn: Christmas Tree Permit, P.O. Box 219, Fairplay CO 80440.
Requests for a permit and tree-cutting information can also be downloaded from our website, https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/psicc/about-forest/districts/?cid=fsm9_032763.
The district will accept permit requests anytime, but will mail the permits out beginning Nov. 18.
For a walk-in permit on Nov. 18 or later, the office hours are:
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Saturdays (Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 14, and 21 only), 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Sundays (Dec. 1 and 8 only), 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The office will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
The South Park Ranger District sells stuffed toys, games, apparel and local-interest books. Enjoy 15 percent off during their holiday sale, which runs from Nov. 29 until Dec. 14.
“It’s a relaxing family tradition for many who drive a little farther to the South Park Ranger District to find the perfect Christmas tree,” says District Ranger Josh Voorhis; “We’re away from the crowds, we offer a district-wide permit, and cutting is allowed from Monday, the week before Thanksgiving, through Christmas Eve.”
People holding permits may cut trees almost anywhere on the district. A map is included with each permit showing any restricted areas. Forest roads are not plowed. Four-wheel-drive, high-clearance, and/or chains may be needed.
South Park Ranger District does not run out of permits.
