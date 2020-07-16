Our Park County Public Libraries — Bailey Branch, Fairplay Branch, Guffey Branch and Lake George Branch, reopen Monday, July 20 with our regular days and hours of service.
We are re-opening; however, our curbside services will continue to accommodate that need as well.
If you have questions about services at your local branch, please call: Bailey Branch 303-838-5539, Fairplay Branch 719-836-4297, Guffey Branch 719-689-9280, or Lake George 719-748-3812.
For in-library visits, please follow these simple steps:
1. Masks are required at all times within Park County buildings. If you are unable to wear a mask, use the curbside option
2. Please use the hand sanitizer as soon as you enter the building.
3. Sign in at the front desk. Visits are for 30 minutes.
4. Maintain social distancing of six feet from non-family members
5. After your session, return to the front desk to check out your library materials (if applicable) and sign out.
The number of people allowed in the libraries at one time is limited. These modified occupancy numbers are posted at each libraries branch.
No food or beverages allowed in the library at this time.
For curbside library service: Curbside library service will continue with pickup of materials available on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
To pick up materials on Wednesdays, place your request online, by email or phone no later than the previous Tuesday.
To pick up materials on Saturdays, place your request online, by email or phone no later than the previous Friday.
For your safety and the safety of others, please follow the requirements that allow re-opening. Our librarians have catalogued many new materials and cleaned like crazy for our reopening.
Welcome back.
