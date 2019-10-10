Pikes Peak Historical Society announces their annual auction Saturday, Oct. 19, at 2 p.m., at Lake George Charter School’s gym. Viewing of items begins at noon. While you are viewing the items, you are welcome to enjoy a homemade pulled pork sandwich with a drink and cookie for a $5 donation to the Student Council and the “Academy” (sixth to eighth grades) of LGCS.
This auction is the major fundraiser for the PPHS, a non-profit organization which maintains two free museums in Florissant, the museum on Teller County Road 1 and the Schoolhouse Museum located at Teller County Road 31 and Wildhorn. PPHS also provides free educational programs throughout the year and other events funded by membership dues and donations.
A large variety of items will be offered for purchase; everything from a 1250-gallon septic tank pump-out, gift certificates, food items, lift tickets and lift ticket/spa packages, skiing gift certificate, golf at Mount Massive, antiques, gemstones, mineral specimens, Navajo blankets, Japanese vases, art work, collectibles, pet care and boarding, ladies’ haircare, manicures, and pedicures, and a guided Teller History Tour, to name a few.
Join friends and neighbors as PPHS member Dave Mula performs the duty of auctioneer for an exciting afternoon. Credit cards are accepted, as well as cash or check donations.
If you come from the east, Lake George Charter School is located four minutes west of Florissant, on the south side of U.S. Highway 24 just 2/10 mile west of the Ferrell Propane lot. Coming from the west, LGCS is approximately a half mile east of County Road 96 and Highway 24 on the right. The school has ample parking and seating. Arrive early to preview items and have lunch.
For more information, contact Scott Adams at 719-748-9035 or John Rakowski at 719-748-3861.
