Colorado State University Extension, Park County, in cooperation with Colorado State Forest Service Nursery in Fort Collins, is offering a seedling tree program for landowners who wish to plant trees or perennials for conservation purposes.
The purpose of the program is to enable landowners to plant for reforestation, erosion control, wind and sound barriers, to protect homes, cropland, livestock, and highways, and to enhance wildlife habitat, all at a nominal cost to the landowner.
This is a great time to plant in some areas as part of fire clean up and recovery efforts.
There is no minimum land ownership requirement to participate in the seedling tree program. These trees and flowers cannot be resold as living plants.
The cost is from $1.04 to $9.00 per seedling/flower, depending on the species.The seedlings are sold in lots of 20 to 30 per species or, in the case of extra-large potted trees, in boxes of four.
Most of the evergreen species and a few deciduous trees are grown and sold in tubes and pots. They come in a few different sizes for you to choose from. Other items that will improve chances for survival of these small shrubs and trees, such as fertilizer, polymer, tree guards, and stakes, are also available for purchase.
Site preparation is crucial to the survival of the plantings. Prepare the site much like preparing a garden for planting. Plan to plow, disk, or roto-till the soil to prepare the ground before planting.
For best results, on all soils other than sandy soils, allow the soil to mellow and store moisture by preparing the site in the fall prior to planting. Sandy soils should be prepared just before planting to reduce soil blowing.
Mulching three to four inches deep over the root area helps to retain soil moisture. To reduce the potential for insect, disease and rodent damage, avoid applying mulch directly in contact with tree trunks and woody stems. Fact sheets are available from CSU Extension on planting and caring for trees and shrubs.
All order forms must be received by May 10, 2020. Distribution of seedling trees in Park County is scheduled for the week of May 26, at the Park County Fairgrounds in the Community Center, or Bailey Community Park. More details will be provided with a confirmation.
Proceeds from the sale benefit the 4-H Youth Development Program and CSU Extension in Park County. Once an order has been forwarded to the nursery and they have accepted it, the order cannot be canceled and we cannot refund your payment. In the case your selection is sold out, they will notify us and we will contact you concerning a substitution or cancellation and refund.
For more information and order forms, contact the CSU Extension Office in Park County at 719-836-4296 or visit our website www.park.extension.colostate.edu.
