Basketball, like most sports, is a battle of both skill and will.
The charity basketball game Friday at Platte Canyon High School, while wildly entertaining, was predominatly a demonstration of the latter.
Thankfully, however, the event was more about making money for fallen officers and their families than it was about making shots.
The contest featured a showdown between PCHS students and alumni, who took on friends and members of the Park County Sheriff’s Office and the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District. All proceeds from the event went to benefit the Fallen Officer Fund of Park County Foundation.
The PCHS squad won the contest in dramatic fashion, 54-53, overcoming a number of highly questionable calls by the refereeing trio of PCSD Superintendent Mike Schmidt, PCHS Head Football Coach Lance Gunkel, and PCFPD Chief Joe Burgett.
Schmidt provided a hint of things to come when he called a technical foul on the PCHS squad just a few minutes into the first quarter because the PCHS band director entered the gymnasium.
When both free throws missed badly, Burgett inexplicably blew his whistle and awarded the Sheriffs’ team an additional three-point shot while PCHS players were ordered to stand aside and not to contest the attempt.
Despite the determined efforts of Schmidt and Burgett, all three shots were woefully unsuccessful, leaving the Sheriff’s team in an early 8-2 hole. That trend continued and PCHS managed a 14-8 lead after one quarter.
The jump ball to open the second quarter was also fishy, to say the least, as the ball was delivered directly to Undersheriff Steve Spodyak from the hands of Gunkel.
When that didn’t translate into points for the Sheriffs, Schmidt promptly called another technical foul against the PCHS team. Stunned PCHS players immediately demanded further explanation.
“He has a sock on each foot,” Schmidt said while pointing to a PCHS team member. “Two free throws for the orange team.”
The Sheriffs, who were obviously running short of basketball jerseys, wore orange Park County work release T-shirts throughout the contest.
The PCHS squad, thanks in large part to a 15-man roster that allowed for mass substitutions, continued to outperform the physically beleaguered Sheriffs for the remainder of the half. At intermission, PCHS held what looked like an insurmountable 34-23 lead.
At some point in the contest, Gunkel must have been battling through tired legs, because he opted to referee the contest from a wheel chair. The chair had a siren attached to it, and early in the third period a PCHS player was pulled over, cited for speeding and given a ticket. Of course, that led to more free throws being awarded to the Sheriffs, which caused the score to tighten.
At the end of three quarters, the PCHS lead had been whittled to a single point, 45-44.
Both teams played a much tighter brand of defense in the fourth period, and the two squads found themselves deadlocked at 53-53 when the final buzzer sounded. The officials met and determined that the contest would be decided by free throws, and that each team was allowed to choose the free throw shooters from the other team. After one round, no free throws were made.
The PCHS squad chose Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw to shoot in the second round. McGraw was not suited up for the game and was pulled from the crowd. As it turned out, the PCHS squad could not possibly have made a better selection. McGraw’s shot sailed left, missing the hoop entirely and barely clipping the backboard.
“Hey, at least it hit something,” McGraw said in his own defense after the game. “I mean it wasn’t a complete air ball. It did touch the backboard, barely.”
Still tied, the Sheriffs’ team members got together and selected PCHS Head Coach Ryan Korthuis to try the next free throw. Korthuis, a former standout for the Lady Huskies, stepped to the line in front of a jam-packed gymnasium and hit nothing but net for the 54-53 victory.
Predictably, PCHS team members swarmed Korthuis with high fives in a wild celebration as soon as the shot fell.
After the contest, when hit with the difficult question of whether his many questionable calls during the game should be interpreted as a lack of integrity, or simply a lack of prowess as a referee, Schmidt said simply, “The latter.”
Fellow referees Gunkel and Burgett were somewhat evasive after the game, not eager to meet the press to discuss the quality of officiating, or lack thereof, throughout the contest.
On a more serious note, former Denver Nugget Mark Randall, who played for the Sheriffs despite a recent hip surgery, addressed the crowd after the game.
“It has been an honor to be asked to come to your community and participate here tonight,” Randall said. “This is an amazing community. Let’s not forget that this event was to serve fallen officers and their families, and all they do to serve us out there every day.”
That comment sparked a heartfelt standing ovation for all of the Park County first responders that continued for several minutes.
The Fallen Officer Fund of Park County Foundation is organized exclusively for providing financial grants for law enforcement members and/or the spouse, parents, significant partner and children of law enforcement members killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.
Exposure to trauma, horrific accidents and shootings are leading to mental health struggles that often go untreated. The rate of PTSD and depression for police and firefighters is five times higher than the civilian population. The Foundation recognizes that death by suicide can be considered death in the line of duty.
This fund was established to ensure the proper support and emotional care for families of law enforcement members from Fairplay Police, Alma Police, and the Park County Sheriff’s Office who are killed or seriously injured in the line of duty. The basketball game raised $2,232 for the fund.
Donations can be made to the Fallen Officer Fund of Park County, PO Box 382, Fairplay, CO 80440.
