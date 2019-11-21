Every beginning has an ending and every ending has a beginning. And both involve change, something that is hard for most of us.
Facing beginnings, though sometime difficult, at least offers a sense of expectancy and freshness. We spend a lifetime daring to start things: relationships, jobs, moving to a new location, even finding new interests.
We start our life of learning on that first day of school. Experience, both our own and others, brings a certain order.
Somehow in our mind we know, for instance, that starting a new relationship will take us through the quickened pulse, the spending of time, the dancing in the dark.
We know there will be hours in face-to-face easy chairs, the rose tinted glasses, coloring and blending of life from that time on.
We have many, many books that tell us how to stay on that lovely path and it is the same with facing a new job or even a new lifestyle.
Facing new beginnings takes courage, but we take comfort that there are rules.
Endings however, usually come unannounced and all the perks of beginnings are erased and there are no rules.
We look, pleading, for the rules for ending but the word “end” means final, last. And in our human experience, this is the most difficult concept to grasp.
As long as I can recall I have pondered the realization that we live our lives as if there are no ends at all. Often we are shocked by ends.
We never prepare for them, at least not emotionally, and I believe therein lies the biggest human dilemma.
Everything ends. Our brains know this, yet we live our lives trying to beat it. How have we managed to completely fool ourselves?
The poets, the philosophers, the muses, all contemplate ends on a spiritual level. And men and women of the cloth claim faith as the only way of dealing with it. But even then, are we really internalizing the vastness we claim we believe?
I personally know of the powers of prayer and faith, and yet, I still, when it comes right down to it, have trouble with ends.
If I have to draw a picture of “ends,” I would draw a cliff. Beyond the cliff would be dark. That’s it. End is any step beyond the edge of the cliff, and no one knows if it is soft or has a bottom, is silent, will receive people, animals, what?
The fact is we know nothing of this final ending; but at the moment we face the knowing about end do we choose to stay? If so, is that because of the mystery of beyond the cliff?
Before the final end of our life, we face many ends. Some are painful and should help us to the point where we can talk about loss and ends of things. But do they?
Apparently not. Aging is usually a gradual wind down. We all know the signs of aging, both in us and in those around us. Different parts of our bodies begin to quit doing their job, and modern medicine steps in and patches us up to give us more time.
But, while all of this sounds nice and healthy, a major piece is missing. Dying is a taboo subject. Very few want to, or will, talk about death. I personally believe that we make a big mistake not talking about it.
Will we be aware at the end? Will there be pain? Do we have our wishes in writing as to resuscitation and burial? The list is personal, intimate, and private, and your family should have a copy.
You know, I’ve told you about losing my best friend Judy. She was a member of our Woohoo group.
Every Friday the eight of us met for lunch at a little restaurant in downtown Winchester, and we talked and talked about anything and everything, and we did so for many years.
Then Judy got breast cancer. Surgery bought her more time. It gave us more time to study to know what to expect as she progressed. In short, at Judy’s request, we literally studied as a group the progression of the enemy cancer that was taking our beloved Judy.
We listened without adding our own concerns, and whenever she asked something of us we were right there.
But the main and best thing we did for Judy and for the eight of us, was often openly talked about dying, the end of life on this earth for her and her sweet family. We also talked a lot about how we would handle her end.
As I wind this column down, I dearly hope all my readers have many happy and endearing beginnings. As for ends, talk about them. Share your ends with others and your feelings of ends to come.
Beginnings all have an ending and endings have a beginning. Let’s take the ending of life off the taboo list and talk about it.
