Does Santa have time for a small rural town in South Park, even a town with a population of 25 to 27? The answer is on Dasher, Donner and Blitzen, yes. And the event even includes free dinner, carolling, a hayride and dessert.
President of the Hartsel Community Center Tyrene Cook said, “There has been a lot of division in Hartsel the past couple years, and we are trying to give back to the community and encourage people to love each other and share again.”
With a bagful of toys and gifts for children ages zero to 18, Santa will arrive at the Hartsel Community Center, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m., and spread jolly cheer until all those who want to get aboard Santa’s lap have had the chance.
Prior to the jolly fellow’s arrival, a lasagna dinner will be served at 5 p.m., followed by a hayride and Christmas caroling.
The lasagna dinner promises to be a real treat, with various members of the HCC bringing their favorite recipes. In addition to a variety of lasagnas there will be salad, bread, and a plethora of desserts, also baked by HCC members.
Will there be figgy pudding for dessert? With volunteers making the desserts, this is possible.
In the popular song, “We wish you a Merry Christmas,” the line, “now bring us some figgy pudding,” is sung. You may ask yourself, what is thi,s and should I really request this of my neighbors in song?
According to thespruceeats.com website, figgy pudding is a dish that combines figs, lemon peel, buttermilk, walnuts, flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon and nutmeg into a creamy mixture and served after it has been baked and cut into wedges.
New this year will be the carolling, and per Cook, “We are going to do a karaoke version where we pass out the words and then combine the hayride with the carolling.”
The singing hayriders will arrive on the doorsteps of homes in Hartsel that have their lights on.
I bet you know many of the favorite Christmas carols from all time including hits such as “Silent Night,” “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” “O Tannebaum,” “Joy to the World” and “O Come All Ye Faithful.”
Being able to carry a tune or melody is not a requirement for the carolling hayride activity. All that is required is a willingness to sing, smile and laugh like a bowl full of jelly.
There is no charge for this event. All in the community are welcome, even if you do not have little ones with you. No RSVP is required. The event is free, and donations will be accepted form those who wish to contribute.
There will be time for children and small adults to sit on Santa’s lap, give Santa your naughty or nice report, ask for toys, and smile for photos.
Last year this was a popular event in Hartsel, with about 40 attending the Christmas and Santa dinner.
There is no dress code, it is come as you are; but if you so choose to wear Santa hat or other Christmas gear, that is welcome. Wear warm clothes for the singing hayride activity.
For more information, stay tuned to the Hartsel Community Center Facebook page and check out the flyers in town.
