DENVER – With the first day of autumn upon us, the Colorado Department of Transportation is seeking to hire both permanent and seasonal full-time and part-time highway maintenance workers and snowplow drivers for the adverse weather ahead.
Hiring now is taking place to fill positions throughout the state. Locations include:
Metropolitan Denver, including foothills (Kittredge).
Interstate 70 Mountain Corridor (Idaho Springs, Empire, Berthoud Pass, Silverthorne, Vail Pass, Dowd Junction, Avon, Wolcott, Gypsum, Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction).
Northwest (Granby, Rabbit Ears Pass, Meeker, Hot Sulphur, Yampa, Hayden, Maybell)
West Central/Western Slope (Breckenridge, Fairplay, Leadville, Twin Lakes, Poncha Springs, Carbondale, El Jebel, Paonia, Blue Mesa, Monarch Pass, Saguache).
Southwest (Silverton, Telluride, Dove Creek, Ignacio, Rico, Ridgway, Wolf Creek Pass).
Eastern Plains/Northeast (New Raymer).
South Central/Southeast (Colorado Springs, Pueblo, La Veta, Trinidad).
Most positions begin in November and require a Colorado Class A or B Commercial Driver’s License and experience operating heavy equipment, such as a forklift or bus, and/or physical labor experience. The starting monthly pay for full-time permanent employees is $3266, with full benefits and promotional opportunities. In addition, certain positions and locations offer a housing stipend.
For temporary maintenance employees, CDOT is offering a number of incentives, including:
A pay rate of $23 an hour.
A pay rate of $25 an hour (or hourly wage at retirement, whichever is higher) for experience, retired CDOT maintenance personnel.
Temporary seasonal positions generally last up to nine months. The seasonal employee then is encouraged to apply for a permanent maintenance position, based on experience gained while temporarily employed.
In addition, this year, the state Department of Personnel and Administration has provided CDOT with a residency waiver, allowing beginning temporary and permanent highway maintenance employees to be hired from out-of-state. In previous years, most permanent positions required Colorado residency.
Interested individuals should apply now at: http://bit.ly/TeamCDOT. Positions are competitive, and candidates should not wait until November to submit an application.
“Our maintenance personnel have a lot of pride, not only for the jobs they do, but also for the equipment they use, the roads they patrol, the communities they serve and the teamwork that’s required to make sure our highways are safe for the traveling public,” said the Director of CDOT’s Division of Maintenance, Kyle Lester. “If that’s something you’d like to be a part of, along with the possibility of a long-term career, we’d like to hear from you.”
