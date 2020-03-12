Dog Works! hosted a Senior Dogs’ Night Out Wednesday, Feb. 26. The definition of senior was left up to the owner, but the idea was to have some of our older friends come out for a social evening with lots of fun learning activities and plenty of goodies.
We started the evening with a good warm-up session, including laps and stretching. Next came the fitness exercises on the FitPAWS inflatables.
Participants worked on nonimpact exercises for strengthening the different areas of their bodies, including the core and hind legs, which are so important to keep in shape as our great friends age.
After a little rest, maybe a little nap, we moved into “Rally.” This consisted of an obedience course with 11 stations, with exercises for the dogs to perform with their owners.
We then finished the evening’s activities with what became a fairly competitive contest of “Find the Treat.” All the pups perked right up to learn the methodology for finding completely irresistible treats, and then immediately engaged their new knowledge to dive into a systematic search to find their quarry. Some simply did not want to stop.
In the end, our friends finished up so happy, and sleepy, and the owners then stayed to chat and enjoy hot pie with ice cream.
Dog Works! hosts quarterly workouts for different activities, as well as regular classes with fitness, agility, puppy activities, tricks and more. Engage your dog.
