Arkansas Valley Flywheelers will host their 24th annual Lake George Pull and Show at Lake George Community Park, Aug. 17 and 18. The event is free and open to the public.
Tractor pulling determines the strongest machine and the best driver; it is not about the speed, but distance pulled. Antique tractors up to about 1956 will compete by dragging a metal sled along a prescribed course. The sled contains a weighted box that is mechanically winched forward as the sled progresses along the course. The distance from start to finish is measured in thousandths of an inch and the tractor that pulls the sled the farthest distance is declared the winner. If more than one competitor reaches the full pull mark, a pull-off is held to determine a winner.
Registration will be Saturday, Aug. 17, 8 to 10 a.m., with the pull competition beginning at 11 a.m. On Sunday, registration is from 8 to 9 a.m. and competition begins at 10. Both days, the pull will run until “it rains, we run out of tractors, whenever,” said Ed Adams, one of the coordinators.
The registration fee is $7 per hook per day for members. Non-members pay a one-time event insurance fee of $17, or can pay membership dues of $15 per year per household (includes newsletters), plus $17 insurance per tractor puller and/or exhibitor in the same household.
As part of the event, there will also be a craft show and flea market. Vendors are welcome, and pay $5 per space.
Further information on membership and the Arkansas Valley Flywheelers can be obtained by going to www.avflywheelers.com. For information or questions regarding the Lake George Pull and Show, contact Ed Adams at 719-748-8383.
“Everyone tries to find the best combination of track condition, hitch height, and tractor, but we just have fun,” Adams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.