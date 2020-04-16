Week of March 30 through April 5
The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to one accident, 17 animal control calls, two illegal campfire calls, six motorist assist calls, three reckless driver calls, 32 traffic stops, six welfare check and 279 other calls. The total calls amounted to 346.
Arrests
Alexander Finch Dimitrijevic from Bailey was arrested April 1 on charges of harassment-insults/taunts/challenges and domestic violence enhancer. He was released on a $500 personal recognizance bond April 1.
Paul James Montoya Jr. from Bailey was arrested March 31 on charges including a domestic violence enhancer, criminal mischief under $300, prohibited weapon use and theft of $50-$300. He was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond March 31.
Carla L. Morgan from Bailey was arrested March 31 on charges of third degree assault and a domestic violence enhancer. She was released on a $500 personal recognizance bond April 1.
Daniel Page from Hartsel was arrested April 4 on charges of criminal attempted murder. He is still in custody.
Jessica Lee Penland from Fairplay was arrested April 5 on charges of menacing with a real or simulated weapon and a domestic violence enhancer. She is still in custody.
Week of April 6 through April 12
The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to five accident calls, 19 animal control calls, six ATV or dirt bikes on county road calls, three illegal campfire calls, five motorist assist calls, five reckless driver calls, one Search and Rescue call, 10 shots fired calls, eight traffic stops, five welfare checks and 258 other calls. The total calls amounted to 325.
Arrests
Charles Cline from Jefferson was arrested April 12 on charges of harassment (strike/shove/kick) and a domestic violence enhancer. He is still in custody.
Jennifer Weber from Fairplay was arrested April 7 on charges of child abuse (family offense), criminal mischief of $1000 to $5000 and a domestic violence enhancer. She was released on a $500 personal recognizance bond April 8.
