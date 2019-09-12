After three land use cases and a vehicle lease/purchase agreement were approved at the Sept. 5 county commissioners meeting, well over an hour was spent listening to two residents’ issues, one in Redhill Forest and one at Deer Creek Corners.
Commissioner Mike Brazell was not present at the commissioners meeting.
Eight residents of Redhill Forest subdivision spoke to the commissioners about a 2018 memorandum of understanding between the commissioners and the property owners association that would have allowed an exemption to the camping regulations in the subdivision.
The association had wanted property owners to be able to store campers on their own lots, and the association would police compliance with the land use regulations.
The county commissioners did not want to exempt a subdivision from specific regulations. An alternative MOU was offered.
It would have been a pilot program allowing the POA to use a lot it owned for property owners to store their campers and recreational vehicles within the subdivision.
Elsner said the MOU was never signed by the association, so it had no effect.
According to several residents at the Sept. 5 meeting, a newly-elected board told residents at the last association meeting that the MOU was current and allowed storage on individual lots, basically exempting the subdivision from the camping regulations.
Once it was established that the original or an alternate version was not in effect, residents asked the commissioners why they were not enforcing the land use regulations concerning camping.
Commissioner Dick Elsner said the commissioners had decided that a better solution was to approve an ordinance.
He said an ordinance would be quicker and cheaper to enforce than the lengthy court process needed to enforce the LUR.
Elsner said that enforcing violations of the camping regulations in the LUR takes at least one year, if not longer.
Elsner said if enforcement of a violation was commenced now, the new ordinance would be in place before the case went to court. Then the judge would throw it out because the current regulations no longer existed, he concluded.
Elsner did not have a timeline of when an ordinance would be presented for approval. He said public meetings would be held first, so residents could have input on what should be in an ordinance.
He hoped a balance could be reached that protected everyone’s property rights.
County Road 43A
Three people, including past and current owners of property at Deer Creek Corners, said Colorado Department of Transportation had told businesses earlier in the week that the stoplight was going to be removed and only right-hand turns would be allowed from U.S. Highway 285 and County Road 43A.
The commissioners were told that CDOT employees informed businesses that work would begin within 60 days.
Elsner said the first he heard about it was when his wife called him at a meeting in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. She said social media was abuzz with posts about the stop light removal.
Elsner said he had called CDOT but had not heard back. He said they had had talks about how to solve traffic flow during the summer months.
He said he was in favor of removing the light for safety reasons. Construction of frontage roads will provide access to businesses on Crow Hill as well as into and out of subdivisions.
He said the commissioners were in favor of holding meetings with CDOT and the public to find the best solution for the intersection.
“Don’t do a cheap solution, do a good solution,” Elsner said.
Discussion of other itemsthat needed to be fixed included increasing the length of all acceleration and deceleration lanes and completing a four-lane highway through the Crow Hill area.
Elsner said the problem of long delays at the stoplight didn’t start until after Memorial Day and slowed down after Labor Day, then was only a weekend problem until the fall colors were gone.
He said he didn’t have an issue with locals using frontage roads to get around. His concern was safety when traffic is backed up from Bailey to CR 43a during summer.
He said he thought the traffic flow problem was due to traffic merging from four lanes to two lanes on both sides of Highway 285 near the stoplight.
LUR cases
The commissioners approved a common plat amendment removing a 2.5- acre lot from Filing Three and moving it into Filing Four of Echo Valley Estates south of Lake George.
The amendment was needed so the owner could combine it and three other 2.5-acre lots into one 10-acre lot.
The Stephens Lode was rezoned from mining to residential. The 10.3-acre property is bisected by County Road 12 near County Road 696.
Most of the lot north of CR 12 contains steep slopes, and wetlands are south of CR 12. A small portion of the mining claim is suitable for building a residence adjacent to the county road.
CR 12 is not maintained up to the property, which is past the point where the county plows snow
The property is surrounded by mining zoned land and United States Forest Service property.
A geotechnical report stated no large mineral deposits existed on the property, and residential use would not impede mining on lots adjacent to Stephen’s Lode.
Conditions were attached to the rezoning. 1) The deed must have a note attached stating that the property has geological constraints not associated with mining, and the owner indemnifies the county of any liability.
2) The building envelope must be below 11,500 feet in elevation.
3) Actual construction must be consistent with the development plan.
4) The resolution approving the rezoning will not be signed until the county has received all documentation related to the first condition.
A 2.5-acre parcel east of Shawnee and south of Highway 285 was rezoned from residential to mixed use.
The rezoning will allow the owner, Neal Tracey, to continue operating a vehicle- maintenance business from his garage. No major vehicle repair work will be conducted from that location.
Elsner and Commissioner Ray Douglas disclosed they were friends with Tracey and that the county is a customer of the business.
County Manager Tom Eisenman said the well is a domestic well.
The Colorado Department of Water Resources stated that if the well is converted to a commercial well, it will need to provide augmentation water.
The staff report said no plumbing is in the building, so that didn’t need to be a condition.
Waste oil will be taken to Tracey’s vehicle repair shop in Englewood.
Lease purchase
The commissioners approved a lease purchase of three pickup trucks. Two are Chevrolets and one is a Ford.
Eisenman said they will replace three high-mileage vehicles. One will be used by Coroner David Kintz Jr. The other two will become part of the county’s vehicle fleet.
The lease agreement is with Leasing Specialists, LLC based in Omaha, Neb. Vehicles will be purchased from dealers in Lakewood.
The lease purchase was for $101,145 plus a $350 documentation fee.
Policies revised
On Aug. 29, the commissioners approved four updated policies. They included travel, records retention, purchasing and workplace safety and security.
Travel policy included travel in state and out of state, air travel and conferences.
County vehicles must be used unless unavailable, then a personal vehicle may be used.
The records retention policy states records will be kept in accordance with the schedules in the state’s archives office for each elected official’s office.
The purchasing policy outlines responsibilities of departments, the purchasing department and the finance office in purchasing supplies at particular dollar levels.
Some type of bid is required for most purchases unless the state bid system is used. Policies vary based on amount starting with $5,000 and changing every $5,000 after that up to $25,000.
Any purchase over $25,000 requires a formal bid process with bids being opened in a public meeting.
Workplace safety and security policy states the emergency services department will develop, coordinate and maintain safety and evacuation procedures for each department.
Under the policy, the Sheriff’s Office will issue identification cards that must be worn by employees and parking placards that must be placed in employees’ vehicles.
Concealed weapons policy is also outlined in detail in the document.
Two other policies will be presented in the future for adoption. They were a commissioner’s code of conduct and destruction, disposal and protection of personally identifiable information.
Vouchers in the amount of $175,583 were paid on Aug. 29 and $197,591 on Sept. 5.
