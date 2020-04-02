Imagine a world where there is plenty of time to do everything on a to-do list. Long calls to family and friends, play time with pets and children, and all of those tasks that seem to never get finished, all being accomplished. There is even time to relax and breathe easy.
Though there are some serious concerns with the coronavirus and the effect it is having on the economy and business in the community at the moment, the flip side is that many families are finding the above opportunities during this crisis.
This mandated quarantine has brought about a staycation atmosphere for families who cannot work. For those in the community who are still working, there has still been enough down time to catch up on areas of life that are normally put aside.
Kristen Werner, a local business owner, states, “I’m not bored yet. I saw my last in-person client on March 14 and have been working on building a new branch of my business since then.”
Taking advantage of online services is generally common among those giving feedback about their situations. Others have stepped up to offer assistance to those whose health is compromised.
Stephanie Carpenter, a long-time local who is very involved in the community, advised that her mother has health concerns and that extra precautions are being taken to keep her mother safe.
“She lives in her own place,” Carpenter said. “I just help her get the things she needs and drop it at her door.”
This sense of solidarity in the community can be seen on social media pages as well. Many community members are offering assistance to those who are unable to go the store or do other tasks on their own, all without compromising the social distancing restrictions.
With school being closed, families are experiencing home-schooling for the first time. Those who were already home-schooling their children are offering tips online via social media and sharing activities on web sites like Pinterest.
Some teachers are offering special live classes online for students to make this situation a little more fun. Unused art supplies are making an appearance, and protected chat programs for children to visit with classmates are popular. Missing time with friends is a common sentiment among both juveniles and adults.
Tracie Edstrom, mother of a high schooler and college student, indicates that both of her children are taking the time to get ahead in online school and will now finish early. Her son, who had the disappointment of hockey being cancelled for the season, still practices on the pond near their home.
The cliché being heard time and again is that of lemonade being made from lemons.
Though many are suffering financially and most of the concerns surround the recovery of small business and the nation’s economy, the general consensus is that this is a time for personal care and wellness: Time to focus on spiritual growth, family connections, alternate business opportunities and getting outside. Even the community’s pets are enjoying more time with their human partners.
“There is definitely a silver lining to having downtime,” comments Jen Swisher, an employee of the Park County Animal Hospital and 20-year Fairplay resident.
“Family dinners and games … we are also fortunate where we live to have access to a lot of open space. It’s so good for the body and mind to get out and enjoy nature,” Swisher said.
One Fairplay resident pointed out that this is a time when people are either feeding into fear, or feeding into their faith. She asks, “Which account are you depositing into, fear or faith?”
With many valid concerns during this time of trouble, local residents say they are doing their best to remain positive.
“Do I get frustrated? Yes! And I try to combat that with gratitude for this right here,” reflects Carpenter, as she speaks of noticing the blessings in her life.
