In a continuing effort on the part of Burland Firewise to create a defensible space and to lessen the adverse impacts of wildfires, the ninth Saws and Slaws event is well underway.
In fact, trees have already been felled. The next step in the process is to drag and stack slash for chipping, and Burland Firewise is in need of volunteers to help complete that task Oct. 19.
The slash-stacking party will begin at 9 a.m. at the residence of Jeanne and Ralf Schurr, 1212 Mockingbird Trail in Bailey. Those not physically up to the task of helping to drag slash are welcome to help at the sign-in booth, or contribute food or drinks.
This event provides an ideal way for volunteers to spend some time serving the community while getting to know their neighbors. To volunteer, or for more information, contact Burland Firewise, Jack Roberts 303-838-4225 or email him at firewisebrhoa@gmail.com.
Burland Firewise respectfully asks that volunteers RSVP, as food and drinks will be provided.
