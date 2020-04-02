The 2020 Town of Fairplay/Burro Buster 5K Scholarship applications are now available.
The Town of Fairplay is pleased to offer $1,000 in scholarship monies to a 2020 South Park High School graduating senior or a 2020 Fairplay area home-schooled graduating senior. The scholarship funds are earned from the race registration fees for the Burro Buster 5K during the Town’s Independence Day Celebration each year.
Scholarship applicants are required to fill out an application and write a 400-word essay. Applicants must also be pursuing a post high school education at a two-year or four-year college or university or at an accredited post-secondary technical or vocational training institution. The recipient must use the scholarship within one year from the date awarded or it will be forfeited.
Applications can be picked up at South Park High School, the Fairplay Town Hall, at 901 Main Street, or accessed from our website www.fairplayco.us under documents and forms.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact Julie Bullock at 719 836-2622 or via e-mail at jbullock@fairplayco.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.