What do Charlie Daniels and Brad Whitford of the band Aerosmith and the former Mayor of Fairplay, Gabby Lane, have in common?
Answer: They all have at least one hat from the Colorado Mountain Hat Company, a custom hat business based out of Fairplay.
“And Gabby, he has six of our hats,” Bob Smith, co-owner of CMH with his wife, Cherie, said.
He added, “People from every state in the U.S. and over 22 countries have our hats, including Charlie Daniels and Brad Whitford of Aerosmith, who came by yesterday and bought a hat.”
The Flume met up with the Smiths when they were exhibiting their hats at the Cowboy Christmas exhibition hall which is part of the National Rodeo Finals in Las Vegas. The event runs from Dec. 5 through Dec.14.
“We have been at this event in Vegas for 22 years and in Fairplay for 24,” Bob Smithsaid.
The CMH company is a two-person team. Bob and Cherie do everything from design and creation to hauling them to market, which may include traveling a thousand miles, carrying boxes, setting up a booth and then handling questions and sales from thousands of customers from South Park to Russia to Indonesia and many more near and distant lands.
How did this business begin? The Smiths taught themselves from a book and ever since have been making cowboy hats, Old West hats and just about pretty near any kind of hat you can imagine.
More information about the hats and business can be found at their website www.cmhats.com or their Facebook page or stop in the shop on 491 Front Street in Fairplay.
