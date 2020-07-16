The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 17 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 38 animal control calls, seven ATV/Dirtbikes on County Road calls, 14 Illegal Campfire calls, two Fireworks calls, 17 Motor Assist calls, 27 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 16 Shots Fired calls, 72 traffic stops, seven welfare check and 424 other calls. Total calls amounted to 641 with the following arrests:
Christopher Jones from Jefferson was arrested July 7 on charges of protection order violation-criminal. He was released on a $1,000 cash/surety bond on July 7..
Jeff Allen Tucker from Bailey was arrested July 10 on charges of First degree assault-strangulation; telephone-obstruct service; harassment-strike/shove/kick; domestic violence enhancer. He is still in custody.
