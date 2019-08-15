Affordable alternatives to mainstream shopping have arrived on the 285 corridor. The first to arrive was Family Dollar in Fairplay in 2013. A great location right by the intersection of U.S. Highway 285 and Colorado Highway 9. It is an anchor for the community with its shelves filled with staples like milk and bread.
They also offer microwavable food and great snacks. Andrew, a cashier, says that folks depend on them and are happy to have much needed medical and school supplies. Valerie Martinez, the manager, transferred there from Colorado Springs, where she was an assistant manager.
She started in Trinidad as a cashier. She is happy to be back in a small town and enjoys being part of a mountain community.
A Buck or More came to the Conifer area in 2018. It is located in Aspen Park Village Shopping Center, behind the StageDoor Theatre. Randy Headly and his family run this store and are proud to bring a family-owned and operated, affordable store to the area.
The manager, Kyle, believes the variety in the store is what makes it special.
Randy, the owner, noticed the need for a reasonably-priced store in the Conifer area and, being a thrifty shopper, decided to do it himself.
Some unique things they offer are camping and fishing supplies, including emergency tents, tent stakes, battery lanterns, ropes and twine, and fire starters. For fishing, they carry a variety of tackle. They offer a large supply of party necessities, including helium balloons.
The new kid on the block is Dollar General in Bailey, which will be celebrating their grand opening, Saturday, Aug. 17. Their convenient location is behind the Loaf‘n’Jug on County Road 43A.
The store is equipped with dry goods, and both a refrigerator and frozen food section. You can get bacon, eggs, cheese and milk all in one place. And, if you need to pack a cooler, they have ice.
What sets Dollar General in Bailey apart is its home goods section that features nice, soft blankets, pillows, rugs and large storage containers, as well as small appliances. They have your school supply list and everything on it.
At the grand opening, there will be free prizes and special deals. Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card, and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.
