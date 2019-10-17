The October monthly meeting of the Guffey Community Charter School board of directors is the best meeting of the year. The October meeting is traditionally the teacher presentations of their teaching materials for the school year. Ever since the board decided to include food and a school open house with the meeting, the attendance has swelled.
This year at least 70 people gathered in the school multi-purpose room for a community potluck, board meeting and the teacher presentations. The students, a record 39 this year, are a large part of the presentations, with each student having a part. Interestingly enough, there are 13 students in each of the three multi-grade classes this year.
After dinner, the first stop was Stacey Knutzen’s kindergarten to second grades classroom. The class has music, yoga, zumba, art, outdoor education, messy science and social studies, where they have first studied ocean life, and the human body will be next.
Lynda MacDonald’s third to fifth grades class studies handwriting and spelling; reading, now adventure stories, and writing, of course book reports, and math, using the third, fourth and fifth grade books; social studies, first studying Colorado geography and next Colorado history; and science, first studying fossils and dinosaurs.
Two field trips are planned, one to the Florissant Fossil Beds and the other to the Dinosaur Museum. The class also has three special classes, yoga, zumba and messy science.
Jenny Hartman’s sixth to eighth grades have a daily warm-up, then introduction to computers, math and literature. The students just read the “Epic of Gilgamesh” and have made some great dioramas from the story, which are hanging on the wall in the hallway. Gilgamesh is an epic poem from ancient Mesopotamia that is often regarded as the earliest surviving great work of literature. Next the class will be studying ancient Egypt.
Then the class has grammar; science on Monday and Wednesday; history, now studying world civilizations; and writing. All sixth graders and first timers to Hartman’s class take Greek and Latin. After that the students can study another language using the Mango Language program on the computer.
The class can pick three electives this year from the cooking class, by Ken Walker, which prepares the school lunches every day; yoga with Bill O’Connell; wood working with Tim Rucker, building a bird house; sewing class, making a quilt; a computer coding class, with Kristie Satterly; art class with Dana Peters; zumba with Rita Mick; and messy science with Lani Gossett and Mike Brandt.
Then, for the eighth graders, there is their senior project for graduation. That’s a very busy schedule.
After the presentations, the board meeting finished up. The board approved the agenda, meeting minutes from September and the consent agenda.
The board acknowledged receipt of the administrator monitoring and board self-monitoring reports, even though they weren’t the most fun policies to review, but they were well done and all was in order.
Principal Martine Walker reported that the recent Wheel Rally was quite fun. Pat Shepard, head Park County librarian has been helping getting the Fast Forward Reading Program going at the school.
The Southern Park County Fire Protection District has been training the bus drivers and back up drivers how to use the radio for the bus in emergencies.
The annual trip to Colon Orchards in Canon City will be Oct. 24. The Halloween Parade will be Oct. 31 at 1:30 p.m. Bill Soux, at the Guffey Garage, will be having a haunted house. The library will be having their “Trunk or Treat,” where community members have “trick or treats” in the trunks of their cars. There will be pumpkin carving and a small carnival at Corona’s at Freshwater and The Bakery will have some special treats.
The annual Veterans Day program will be Nov. 11 at noon and will feature a luncheon and some songs.
The meeting adjourned at 6:31 p.m. Board members present were Frank Ruvo, Dean Wilson, Cathleen Van Egmond, Chris Peterson and Laura Owens.
