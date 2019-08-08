When Jack Hansell isn’t busy overseeing his brewery, working at Moore/Ace Lumber and Hardware, being the treasurer of Platte Canyon Area Chamber of Commerce or camping with his wife, he is busy supporting good causes.
His latest venture has him teamed up with Gary Merrifield and Rocky Mountain Vintage Racing. They are not promoting drinking and driving; rather, together, they are racing against kids’ cancer.
Mad Jack’s is the proud sponsor of the Merrifield’s road racing car, a D/Production first generation Mazda RX7. The car was aquired as an old tired SCCA spec7 racer in 2013. They began rebuilding it in 2016 and now, ready for the track and oufitted with Mad Jack’s Brewery logo, they are ready to roll it out for the race.
On Aug. 10 and 11, the racers and the brewers will join forces at High Plains Raceway in Deer Trail, to aid the Morgan Adams Foundation.
The Merrifields are a racing family, and brought their kids up loving it. Their youngest son, Greg, is the primary driver of the car, and has a real passion and talent behind the wheel.
He received his full competition license when he was 18, but had been driving at informal events for some time before that, particularly at Pueblo Motorsports Park while attending college there as a freshman and sophomore. At age 24 he is still the youngest licensed driver in the Rocky Mountain Vintage Racing.
The entire family is involved with RMVR, as Gary is the chief steward (head referee sort of); Irene, his wife, assists in timing and scoring; and both Steven and Greg have worked corners for years.
Gary met Hansell in an informal group called “Guys Night Out,” a group of men who used to volunteer in the community in many capacities including Scouts, PTA, 4-H, school functions, Fire Departmen, Rotary, and more. But it was their sons who came up with the collaboration idea.
Nick Hansell, bartender at Mad Jack’s Brewery, and Greg Merrifield, race car driver, attended Platte Canyon High School together, and graduated in 2012. Greg and Nick had been discussing the sponsor relationship for the past year or so while the car was being rebuilt, and things jelled from there.
Another reason this is such a good match is that the Hansells have had their own battles with cancer. Jack’s mother died of breast cancer, and his wife, Allison, is a survivor.
Rocky Mountain Vintage Racers has sponsored this race for nine years. This event is the club’s premier race, and all of the folks involved with RMVR have raised over a million dollars the past several years for Morgan Adams Foundation, a great cause helping to fight childhood cancer here in Colorado.
The race is a free event (although donations for the foundation are greatly appreciated) so pack up the kids and head to Deer Trail in easters Adams County, to experience a local race car driver, taste some fine local brew and support a great cause.
Find all race information here on the information highway, along with directions: www.highplainsraceway.com/.
If you can’t attend, you can still participate in this great cause by donating here: https://rmvr.raceagainstkidscancer.org/gary-and-gregmerrifield/.
See you at the races.
