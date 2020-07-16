DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 1,

COLORADO JUNE 2020 WATER RESUME

PUBLICATION

TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN

WATER APPLICATIONS IN WATER DIV. 1

Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are

notified that the following is a resume

of all water right applications and certain

amendments filed in the Office of the

Water Clerk during the month of JUNE

2020 for each County affected.

20CW3094 (1995CW170), Snowstorm

Sand & Gravel, LLC. 2510 E. Independence,

Suite 300 Shawnee, OK 74804

c/o Evan Ela and Joseph Norris, Collins

Cockrel & Cole, P.C., 390 Union Blvd.,

Suite 400, Denver Co 80228, (303) 986-

1551; APPLICATION FOR CHANGE OF

DECREED STREAMFLOW QUANTIFICA-

TION POINT BY SNOWSTORM SAND AND

GRAVEL COMPANY in PARK COUNTY.

2. Background. This application seeks to

amend the final decree issued by the District

Court, Water Division 1, in Case No.

95CW170 to change the decreed point of

streamflow quantification on Beaver Creek

for the Poorman Ditch water right from the

location originally determined in Case No.

95CW170. The state water officials have

determined in cooperation with the Applicant

that a new administratively modified

location is a superior site to measure

streamflow in Beaver Creek, a meandering

and overgrown braided channel impacted

by historical dredge and placer mining,

for the purpose of determining the

water legally available to the Poorman

Ditch water right. No structure exists at

the originally decreed location, but a new

measuring structure has been constructed

and approved by state water officials at

a more suitable measuring point located

approximately 7,000 feet downstream

from the originally decreed location. The

new measuring point is located on land

owned by the Town of Fairplay, and was

installed pursuant to an irrevocable license

for use of the site issued to Snowstorm by

the Town of Fairplay. The Poorman Ditch

water right is currently diverted by Snowstorm

from the Middle Fork of the South

Platte River. Snowstorm continues to produce

gravel and related products from its

property near the point of diversion on

the Middle Fork (the Poorman Ditch water

right was changed to this diversion location

by the 95CW170 Decree). 3. Water

Decree to be Amended. (a) Decree. Issued

in case No. 95CW170 on November 20,

1997, and granting, among other things,

a change in the point of diversion for the

Poorman Ditch water right and requiring

a determination of water available to the

Poorman Ditch priority in Beaver Creek.

(b) Legal Description of the Poorman

Ditch. A point on the Middle Fork of the

South Platte River where the Middle Fork

of the South Platte River intersects the

boundary between Sections 19 and 30,

Township 9 South, Range 77 West, 6th

P.M., Park County, Colorado. (c) Appropriation

Date. December 31, 1867. (d) Use.

Placer mining purposes. (e) Amount. 4.0

cfs. (f) Source. Middle Fork of the South

Platte River, subject to the availability of

water in Beaver Creek. 4. Description of

the Proposed Change. No water right is

being changed except to the extent that

the new administratively modified point of

measurement for quantification of water

available to the Poorman Ditch water right

will be located as described below. No

other change is sought by this application.

(a) Legal Description of the Original

Quantification Point: The original Poorman

Ditch streamflow quantification point

as described in the 95CW170 Decree is

located on Beaver Creek near the NE corner

of the SE1/4 of Section 17, Township 9

South, Range 77 West of the 6th Principal

Meridian. The location is shown on Attachment

A to this application. No structure

exists at this location. (b) Legal Description

of the New Administratively Modified

Point/Structure: Snowstorm has installed

a measuring flume and recording device

at a point on Beaver Creek in the SE1/4 of

the SE1/4 of Section 20, Township 9 South,

Range 77 West of the 6th Principal Meridian,

470 feet from the east section line and

625 feet from the south section line of said

Section 20; UTM coordinates of NAD83

Zone 13, 412432 East and 4344747 North.

Both locations are shown on Attachment

A to this application. (c) Calculation

to account for change in watershed

size above the modified quantification

point: Snowstorm’s water rights engineer,

Spronk Water Engineers, has developed

an equation to reduce measured flow at

the new modified stream measurement

location on Beaver Creek to account for

the ratio in size of contributing watershed

at the new location to the size of the contributing

watershed at the original measurement

location on Beaver Creek. The

area of the contributing watershed above

the originally decreed point of measurement

was found to equal 8.5 square miles

and the area of the contributing watershed

above the modified point of measurement

equals 10.1 square miles, meaning that

the watershed above the original point

contains 84% of the contributing watershed

area at the administratively modified

point. To adjust the stream flow measured

at the modified point, flow measurements

observed or recorded at the modified

point will be adjusted downward by multiplying

such measurements by 0.84 to

determine the equivalent flow at the originally

decreed point of measurement. 5.

Name and address of potentially affected

landowners. Town of Fairplay P.O. Box 267

Fairplay, Colorado 80440. (3 pages)

WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETO-

FORE ADJUDICATED THE WATER RIGHTS

CLAIMED BY THESE APPLICATIONS MAY

AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WITHIN THIS

DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED

RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT

WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STAT-

UTE OR BE FOREVER BARRED.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any

party who wishes to oppose an application,

or an amended application, may

file with the Water Clerk, P. O. Box 2038,

Greeley, CO 80632, a verified Statement

of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why

the application should not be granted, or

why it should be granted only in part or

on certain conditions. Such Statement of

Opposition must be filed by the last day of

AUGUST 2020 (forms available on www.

courts.state.co.us or in the Clerk’s office)

and must be filed as an Original and

include $192.00 filing fee. A copy of each

Statement of Opposition must also be

served upon the Applicant or Applicant’s

Attorney and an affidavit or certificate of

such service of mailing shall be filed with

the Water Clerk.

As published in the Park County Republican

and Fairplay Flume on Jul. 17, 2020

(Division 1 Water Resume 20CW3094)

