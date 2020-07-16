DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 1,
COLORADO JUNE 2020 WATER RESUME
PUBLICATION
TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN
WATER APPLICATIONS IN WATER DIV. 1
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are
notified that the following is a resume
of all water right applications and certain
amendments filed in the Office of the
Water Clerk during the month of JUNE
2020 for each County affected.
20CW3094 (1995CW170), Snowstorm
Sand & Gravel, LLC. 2510 E. Independence,
Suite 300 Shawnee, OK 74804
c/o Evan Ela and Joseph Norris, Collins
Cockrel & Cole, P.C., 390 Union Blvd.,
Suite 400, Denver Co 80228, (303) 986-
1551; APPLICATION FOR CHANGE OF
DECREED STREAMFLOW QUANTIFICA-
TION POINT BY SNOWSTORM SAND AND
GRAVEL COMPANY in PARK COUNTY.
2. Background. This application seeks to
amend the final decree issued by the District
Court, Water Division 1, in Case No.
95CW170 to change the decreed point of
streamflow quantification on Beaver Creek
for the Poorman Ditch water right from the
location originally determined in Case No.
95CW170. The state water officials have
determined in cooperation with the Applicant
that a new administratively modified
location is a superior site to measure
streamflow in Beaver Creek, a meandering
and overgrown braided channel impacted
by historical dredge and placer mining,
for the purpose of determining the
water legally available to the Poorman
Ditch water right. No structure exists at
the originally decreed location, but a new
measuring structure has been constructed
and approved by state water officials at
a more suitable measuring point located
approximately 7,000 feet downstream
from the originally decreed location. The
new measuring point is located on land
owned by the Town of Fairplay, and was
installed pursuant to an irrevocable license
for use of the site issued to Snowstorm by
the Town of Fairplay. The Poorman Ditch
water right is currently diverted by Snowstorm
from the Middle Fork of the South
Platte River. Snowstorm continues to produce
gravel and related products from its
property near the point of diversion on
the Middle Fork (the Poorman Ditch water
right was changed to this diversion location
by the 95CW170 Decree). 3. Water
Decree to be Amended. (a) Decree. Issued
in case No. 95CW170 on November 20,
1997, and granting, among other things,
a change in the point of diversion for the
Poorman Ditch water right and requiring
a determination of water available to the
Poorman Ditch priority in Beaver Creek.
(b) Legal Description of the Poorman
Ditch. A point on the Middle Fork of the
South Platte River where the Middle Fork
of the South Platte River intersects the
boundary between Sections 19 and 30,
Township 9 South, Range 77 West, 6th
P.M., Park County, Colorado. (c) Appropriation
Date. December 31, 1867. (d) Use.
Placer mining purposes. (e) Amount. 4.0
cfs. (f) Source. Middle Fork of the South
Platte River, subject to the availability of
water in Beaver Creek. 4. Description of
the Proposed Change. No water right is
being changed except to the extent that
the new administratively modified point of
measurement for quantification of water
available to the Poorman Ditch water right
will be located as described below. No
other change is sought by this application.
(a) Legal Description of the Original
Quantification Point: The original Poorman
Ditch streamflow quantification point
as described in the 95CW170 Decree is
located on Beaver Creek near the NE corner
of the SE1/4 of Section 17, Township 9
South, Range 77 West of the 6th Principal
Meridian. The location is shown on Attachment
A to this application. No structure
exists at this location. (b) Legal Description
of the New Administratively Modified
Point/Structure: Snowstorm has installed
a measuring flume and recording device
at a point on Beaver Creek in the SE1/4 of
the SE1/4 of Section 20, Township 9 South,
Range 77 West of the 6th Principal Meridian,
470 feet from the east section line and
625 feet from the south section line of said
Section 20; UTM coordinates of NAD83
Zone 13, 412432 East and 4344747 North.
Both locations are shown on Attachment
A to this application. (c) Calculation
to account for change in watershed
size above the modified quantification
point: Snowstorm’s water rights engineer,
Spronk Water Engineers, has developed
an equation to reduce measured flow at
the new modified stream measurement
location on Beaver Creek to account for
the ratio in size of contributing watershed
at the new location to the size of the contributing
watershed at the original measurement
location on Beaver Creek. The
area of the contributing watershed above
the originally decreed point of measurement
was found to equal 8.5 square miles
and the area of the contributing watershed
above the modified point of measurement
equals 10.1 square miles, meaning that
the watershed above the original point
contains 84% of the contributing watershed
area at the administratively modified
point. To adjust the stream flow measured
at the modified point, flow measurements
observed or recorded at the modified
point will be adjusted downward by multiplying
such measurements by 0.84 to
determine the equivalent flow at the originally
decreed point of measurement. 5.
Name and address of potentially affected
landowners. Town of Fairplay P.O. Box 267
Fairplay, Colorado 80440. (3 pages)
WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETO-
FORE ADJUDICATED THE WATER RIGHTS
CLAIMED BY THESE APPLICATIONS MAY
AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WITHIN THIS
DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED
RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT
WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STAT-
UTE OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any
party who wishes to oppose an application,
or an amended application, may
file with the Water Clerk, P. O. Box 2038,
Greeley, CO 80632, a verified Statement
of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why
the application should not be granted, or
why it should be granted only in part or
on certain conditions. Such Statement of
Opposition must be filed by the last day of
AUGUST 2020 (forms available on www.
courts.state.co.us or in the Clerk’s office)
and must be filed as an Original and
include $192.00 filing fee. A copy of each
Statement of Opposition must also be
served upon the Applicant or Applicant’s
Attorney and an affidavit or certificate of
such service of mailing shall be filed with
the Water Clerk.
As published in the Park County Republican
and Fairplay Flume on Jul. 17, 2020
(Division 1 Water Resume 20CW3094)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.