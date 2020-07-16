NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of WAYNE NELSON LOUDERBACK,

a/k/a Wayne N. Louderback, a/k/a Nelson

Louderback,Deceased

Case Number 2020PR30014

All persons having claims against the

above named estate are required to present

them to the personal representative or

to the District Court of Park County, Colorado

on or before November 24, 2020, or

the claims may be forever barred.

Sarita Shrestha, Personal Representative

301 Harrison Street, Unit 102

Denver, CO 80206

As published in the Park County Republican

and Fairplay Flume

First publication: Jul. 10 2020

Last publication: Jul. 24 2020

(NOTICE TO CREDITORS)

