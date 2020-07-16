NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of WAYNE NELSON LOUDERBACK,
a/k/a Wayne N. Louderback, a/k/a Nelson
Louderback,Deceased
Case Number 2020PR30014
All persons having claims against the
above named estate are required to present
them to the personal representative or
to the District Court of Park County, Colorado
on or before November 24, 2020, or
the claims may be forever barred.
Sarita Shrestha, Personal Representative
301 Harrison Street, Unit 102
Denver, CO 80206
As published in the Park County Republican
and Fairplay Flume
First publication: Jul. 10 2020
Last publication: Jul. 24 2020
(NOTICE TO CREDITORS)
