PeaceWorks, Inc. is a charity organization in Park County that is the lead organizer for a Community Resource Fair, which includes the popular clothing giveaway event in Fairplay, Nov. 20, noon until 3 p.m. at the South Park Community Church, 600 Hathaway Street in Fairplay.
PeaceWorks, Inc. Executive Director Lori Cuno said, “This a free event. It is for anyone that would like to participate, there are no requirements and no documentation is needed. It is an opportunity to learn about the resources available if needed.”
Cuno added, “There will be a large variety of fall warm clothing and shoes for men and women, including coats and some children’s clothing.”
The event will be indoors, but if it is a sunny and non-windy day, some tables will be set up outside.
A similar event was held in August, and the Park County Sheriff Victim Advocates Office also organized two similar events in Hartsel and Como/Jefferson.
Cuno said, “Our goal as community partners is to bring awareness to the communities of Park County that there are supports, resources and services they may need and not know about otherwise. “
The clothing is provided by the STC Ministries which is based in Evergreen. STC donates the clothing and shoes.
Lunch and food, too
There will also be a free hot lunch with organic vegetable soup and rolls, coffee and tea.
Herbal Gardens Wellness and Metro Caring will be giving away perishable food for individuals and families.
If any community members would like to donate nonperishable food, they can drop it off prior to the event start time at 11 a.m. or contact Lori Cuno to arrange for pick up.
More about PeaceWorks, Inc.
“We are a nonprofit that has been providing advocacy, programming and emergency shelter to individuals, families and their pets of domestic violence and sexual assaults since 1986 in Park and mountain Jefferson counties,” Cuno explained.
She added, “PeaceWorks’ mission is: To speak out against domestic violence or intimate partner violence and transform society’s response to this violence through awareness and education, while assisting and empowering survivors, their children and pets in their safety and healing through support and advocacy.”
Can I donate?
Per Cuno, “If people would like to donate clean, in-good-condition clothing PeaceWorks will accept and redistribute to the community.”
Transportation
If lack of transportation is a barrier to you and services are needed, please contact Peace/Works Inc.
For more information, go to the website www.mountainpeace.org or contact Lori Cuno at 303-838-7176 or email: lori@mountainpeace.org.
Additional Community Partners include Park County Victim Services Office, Park Family Connections, Herbal Gardens Wellness, Metro Caring, STC Ministry, Park County Public Health-Healthy Communities, Park County Sheriff’s Office, Park County Human Services and Rocky Mountain Rural Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.