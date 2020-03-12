All three commissioners voted to approve a resolution stating Park County is opposed to re-introducing the wolf in Colorado.
Whether to re-introduce wolves in the state is on November’s election ballot.
“Is it wise to manage wildlife through the ballot box?” asked Commissioner Dick Elsner “It’s a really stupid idea.”
He listed several reasons why wolves should not be reintroduced: such as 62 percent of the population have tapeworms that will be spread to livestock, wildlife and humans from tapeworms in wolves feces.
Elsner did not mention that many species are hosts for tapeworms, not just wolves.
Elsner said one place planned for reintroduction is the Yampa Valley, known for its hay production. The economy of the Yampa Valley hay industry would be ruined from tapeworm larvae living in grass or hayfields.
He said if wolves are reintroduced in Colorado, ranching, hunting, fishing and tourism economies will be heavily impacted negatively.
Elsner said another reason wolves should not be introduced is that packs frequently hunt and kill for sport. He said will decimate game herds and are known to kill up to 30 animals at a time.
He said wolves aren’t cute and cuddly as people like to think.
He also mentioned that the fairy tale of Little Red Riding Hood showed that for a very long time, people recognized wolves as dangerous animals.
The Flume couldn’t verify with a Google search that wolves kill for sport. According to several articles found, wolves do occasionally kill more than the pack can consume at one feeding, but return to feed more than once as well as providing food for other carnivores.
He also said it was a myth that wolves have positive effects on the environment or in controlling big game populations.
Elsner said Colorado Parks and Wildlife, by law, can’t take a position on the ballot question, but has educational information on its website.
He said CPW is OK with wolves migrating into the state because they can be managed that way. But reintroduction makes management more difficult.
CPW has confirmed that a pack is now in Moffat County. An occasional lone wolf has also been spotted in the state.
Elsner said since they are returning naturally, there is no need to reintroduce them.
According to Elsner, 40 counties have passed resolutions against wolf reintroduction.
Commissioner Ray Douglas said social media supports reintroduction, stating wolves help balance nature and are good for the environment, but didn’t mention any negative impacts such as livestock loss.
One informative website, www.outtherecolorado.com, has an article that links to pro and con statements on reintroduction.
A podcast on wolf reintroduction, taking a look at both sides of the question, can be found at podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-great-wolf-reintroduction-debate/1448513180?i=1000448443604.
Commissioner Mike Brazell said wolves need good management, regulations need to be enforced and livestock losses need to be covered.
A resident attending the meeting asked to comment before the resolution was adopted.
Elsner told her she could not speak until public comment at the end of the meeting.
During the comment period, rancher Amy Mitchell thanked the commissioners for moving quickly on passing a resolution opposing the wolf reintroduction.
Mitchell said as a member of Central Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, she and the CCCA feared for rancher’s quality of life and livelihood if the wolf was reintroduced.
Another resident named Wendy, whose last name The Flume did not hear on the audio recording, said she was concerned about data presented being accurate.
It seemed to her that the commissioners were adding to the demonization of the wolf by only talking about possible negative impacts.
She said she had researched wolves and could not find data confirming what Elsner said, such as 62 percent of wolves had tapeworm, and that it would significantly spread of the parasite and would ruin economies.
Comments that wolves will hurt hunting and the environment also differed from information she had read.
She said wolves manage their populations depending on food supply and other factors. Elk and deer do not.
Overpopulated herds can cause more environmental destruction than wolves cause, she said.
She said the commissioners should be unbiased and factual.
Elsner said CPW had the information on their website.
She said she could not find it and if the commissioners had information and data, it should be posted on the county website.
“You sound very biased against (wolves),” she said.
Elsner indicated the wolf information and data would not be posted on the county’s website.
She said the commissioners should make sure facts, not myths, are used to educate voters in an unbiased way.
1041 regulations
Several residents attended to speak on the adoption of mineral resource 1041 regulations. They, too, were not allowed to speak until after the resolution was passed.
The Flume could not understand most names and some speakers could not be heard at all in the audio tape.
Points in favor of the regulations were that it was a great step forward, but concerns were raised about the costs of experts to review data and reports by the applicants’ experts for accuracy.
Gene Cooper, a geologist, questioned why active mining wasn’t exempted from the regulations.
Cooper asked how the county would measure impacts to a viewshed, and if the impacts were during exploration or mining or after reclamation.
He opposed the requirement to prove mining would be the highest economic value of the property when expensive exploration was required to determine possible value of a mineral deposit.
John Reiber, who comes from a mining family who owns mineral rights/claims, was concerned that the costs of getting a 1041 permit would decrease both mining and residential development in the county.
Elsner said there wasn’t much land that wasn’t subdivided already.
“I really want to make sure new development doesn’t damage mineral resources,” Elsner said.
If the costs of a permit turn out to be lower than the $25,000 deposit requirement, the fee could be lowered, Elsner said.
He said most development seeking a 1041 permit wouldn’t go through a full blown hearing. He thought most development applications would probably receive a finding of no significant impact, and not need a hearing.
Vouchers
Vouchers were approved for $196,692. The largest expenditures were by two funds, the general and public works, for $72,644 and $78,415.
Rounding dollars, fleet spent about $21,000, human services about $17,000 and E911 was about $8,000.
(Editors note - Foreyt is the lead author of a study that documented the first instances of the tapeworm Echinococcus granulosus, in Montana and Idaho wolves. Published in the October 2009 issue of the Journal of Wildlife Diseases, the study found the worms in more than 60 percent of the 60 Montana wolves and 63 Idaho wolves tested. Https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2010/jan/20/tapeworms-infect-packs/)
