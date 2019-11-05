Today November 5, 2019, the Park County School District Re-2 Board of Education and Superintendent, Joe Torrez reached a Separation Agreement. Mr. Torrez will remain as superintendent through December 31, 2019, and provide consulting services as requested by the Board thereafter.
The Board will begin exploring options for a replacement immediately so that a smooth transition of leadership can begin. The Board is focused on moving forward and completing a successful school year.
