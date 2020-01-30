There are two commissioners seats open for the next election cycle, District One and District Two.
Mike Brazell in District One is term-limited, and Richard Elsner in District Two will be running for his seat in hopes of securing a second four-year term.
Garrison Genschorck has announced he is vying for Brazell’s District One seat.
Amy Mitchell is running for Brazell’s District One seat.
As other candidates announce, we will highlight them, in their own words, for our readers.
Richard “Dick” Elsner
I would like to thank the people of Park County for giving me the opportunity to serve them as their District Two county commissioner for the last three years. It has been a wonderful experience, and one I would like to continue for the next five years.
Together we have accomplished quite a bit. Working with Summit County, Breckenridge and Summit Stage, we have added bus service from Fairplay to Breckenridge. With the creation of the Health Services District in South Park, we now have a doctor at the clinic in Fairplay.
We have made available standard engineered plans to anyone who wants to build a small home. These plans include the house, foundation and septic system, making it more affordable to build.
We are currently working with Habitat for Humanity and a grant from El Pomar to build duplexes in Fairplay, which will provide more affordable housing. We hope to expand the program to the Bailey area, all without committing taxpayer money.
We are working with the Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments on housing issues, and hope to bring our two school districts to the table in order to provide construction training to students who do not wish to go to college.
Bailey has a new community center. It took a long time, but it is now open for business. We have expanded the Colorado State University Extension Service so they now have an office in Bailey two days a week, and continue to look for ways to help expand service for seniors in the Bailey area.
We are in the final stages of revising our zoning regulations to allow people to have more flexibility of how they use their property. We are revising our overly restrictive camping regulations to make it easier to use your property in a safe and sanitary manner.
My work as commissioner extends beyond just the Park County meetings. I am active in the Pike Peaks Area Council of Governments, which provides a large portion of the money needed for senior services.
I was elected by the Central Front Range Transportation Region to be their representative to the State Transportation Advisory Committee, where I can push U.S. Highway 285, U.S. Highway 24 and Colorado 9 issues in front of a statewide audience.
I was appointed by the Governor to the State Workforce Development Council where I hope to highlight attainable housing issues.
I was appointed by Colorado Counties to serve on the Colorado Works Allocation Committee, where I now serve as cochair. This committee allocates TANF funds (used to be Aid to Families with Dependent Children) to individual counties.
I was appointed by the minority leader in the State Legislature to serve on the Judicial Performance Evaluation Committee for the 11th Judicial District, and also serve as Park County’s representative to the South Platte Basin Water Roundtable.
My primary passion is to work for Park County. We need to make sure we receive all of the benefits our citizens have paid for through their state and federal taxes. I also want to work for rural Colorado, because if we can unite all the counties that are not part of the urban corridor, we can better achieve our individual goals.
Our tax resources in Park County are limited; it is my goal to provide the most services we can within the constraints the people of the county give us. I welcome all comments, and hope we can continue to work together to try to make Park County the best possible place to live. I would appreciate your support in the upcoming election.
Garrison Genschorck
My name is Garrison Genschorck and I am the best candidate for Park County commissioner District One. I am a moderate conservative. I believe in family, community, state and country. I am here to represent the people of Park County in every way possible.
In the spring of 1997, I moved to Bailey where I purchased my first home. I have lived in Bailey for the past 23 years. Since moving to Park County, I have raised my three sons here. Two have already graduated from Platte Canyon High School, and another will graduate this May.
I also have a four-year-old daughter who attends Deer Creek Preschool and will move up to Deer Creek Elementary School in the fall. My wife has worked for the school district for the past 20 years.
I have been a licensed contractor in Park County for 21 years. My work has included several commercial projects, two condominium projects, numerous custom homes, and a planned unit development. I even had one of my log homes featured on HGTV’s “Magnificent Log Homes.”
I have also done countless remodels, additions, and decks throughout the county. My career has allowed me to work with the county commissioners, the Board of Adjustments, the Planning Commission, as well as the Building Department, Planning and zoning, GIS and Mapping, the Health and Human Services Department, Road and Bridge, and many other county agencies.
I have also worked with Colorado Department of Transportation, Intermountain Rural Electric Association, Excel Energy, Colorado Natural Gas, CenturyLink, Bailey Water and Sanitation, and the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District.
I believe in community service. I was a PCFPD volunteer for 10 years and served on the Bailey Water and Sanitation Board. I was a founding member of the Mountain Building Industries Association. I have served on Deer Creek Elementary School’s Accountability Committee, the Facilities Committee for the Platte Canyon School District, and served as the chair for the Umbrella Committee during the Strategic Planning process.
I support and sponsor the Little League, 4-H, Home Coming and After Prom. I believe in giving back to my community.
My experience and the belief in giving back to my community is why I am the best choice for County Commissioner District One.
Amy Mitchell
My passion for Colorado’s pioneer self-reliance motivates me to preserve our quality of life and run for Park County Commissioner, District One. Many years of business experience and conservative activism prepared me to serve.
I have been married 27 years and live 10 miles west of Lake George. I am a fifth generation Coloradoan; my family arrived in Colorado in 1862 and as merchants, settled near Leadville and then Georgetown. I hold my Colorado roots dear. It is my duty to fight for Park County’s mountain independence and self-determination.
I am a University of Colorado graduate, with a BS in business. I put myself through college working and attending school full-time. I prioritize and get things done. In my 33-year career, I worked in international business and as a vice president in management in the vitamin industry.
In 2008 I started a small business and have been successfully self-employed ever since. I have scaled back my business to serve you full-time as commissioner.
I am currently into a second term as chair/secretary of the county-appointed Advisory Board for the Environment, advising the county in permit applications, land use cases with regard to their impact on the environment, wildlife, air, water, land and minerals, and other state and federal issues that impact Park County’s environment.
I believe in protecting private property rights and the environment with commonsense decision-making.
I am a member of Central Colorado Cattleman’s Association. Living on a ranch, I have high regard for our ranching community. I understand ranching as a business and value ranching’s rich heritage. Ranching and agriculture are a priority of the County Master Plan.
I am a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a (2018) founding member and secretary of the American Legion Riders, Post 172 in Fairplay, a program of the American Legion. We support veterans and participate in parades and honor ceremonies.
I’ve been a conservative activist since 2008 for big-city and small-county causes. Founder and chair of the El Paso County TEA Party, an El Paso County Republican precinct committee-person for six years and executive committee bonus member for four years, a Park County precinct committee-person in 2016 and 2018, and Republican Party Chair in 2018/2019 (having filled a vacancy).
I am a passionate conservative standing for less government, more freedom. The Constitution and limited government are the foundation for governing decisions.
Government, according to our founding, has limited responsibilities: public safety, infrastructure, fiscal responsibility and providing an organized structure respecting rights of citizens.
Republicans placed tax increases on the ballot the last two years, plus a tax extension in 2018. Enough already. Government must respect you and your money, focusing on making government function within its financial means, Making the hard choices.
I pledge to use my knowledge, skills, ability and work ethic to serve you as your District One commissioner. I will represent all corners of Park County and understand the unique challenges throughout the county. I will fight for limited government to protect your quality of life.
