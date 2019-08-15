More than 50 golfers assembled Aug. 7 in picture-perfect weather at Collegiate Peaks Golf Course in Buena Vista for the first-ever Nate Carrigan Charity Golf Tournament.
Thirteen teams, consisting of four players apiece, hit the course for a spirited competition that raised enough money to sponsor four $3,000 college scholarships to Park County high school seniors.
The tournament, organized by the Park County Sheriff’s Office, was conceived to honor Carrigan and to celebrate his memory in a way that benefitted college-bound high school students in both the Platte Canyon and South Park school districts of the county.
Carrigan, a former deputy with the Park County Sheriff’s Office, was tragically killed in the line of duty Feb. 24, 2016. Carrigan was recently named a member of the American Police Hall of Fame for his countless contributions to the department, and to Park County residents.
“It was a great day,” said Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw. “The weather was perfect, and it was especially satisfying to see so many of Nate’s friends and family members at the event.”
“The community really showed a great deal of generosity, and it was a very successful fundraising venture. We’d like to thank all of the participating sponsors, and all of the people who came out to honor Nate. It was a privilege to be able to honor his memory in the presence of his family, and to see those funds go to such a worthy cause.”
Much like the vast majority of scores posted at the event, the generosity shown by participants was well above par. About half of the prize money earned for finishing among the top three teams, in fact, was donated back to event organizers to be used as additional scholarship funds.
Additionally, according to McGraw, the donation deadline lasts until March, and the Sheriff says donations are still rolling in.
“We have enough for four scholarships now, but as of today we are still receiving a considerable number of donations,” McGraw said.
