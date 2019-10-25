Park County voters will be charged Nov. 5 with selecting two of the three candidates vying for election to the Platte Canyon School District Board of Education.
The three candidates, Jon DeStefano, Amy Carman and Heather Prewitt, are competing for two available seats currently available on the board.
Ballots will be accepted at three locations on Election Day from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.: The Park County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in Fairplay, and Bailey and the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District Station #2 in Bailey. Those same three locations will also serve as 24-hour drop-off locations for ballots since voting began Oct. 14.
Ballots must be received by 7 p.m., Nov. 5 in order to be counted in the election. Post marks do not count, according to Park County Election officials.
The candidates submitted biographic resumes to The Flume and they are printed here unedited.
Jon DeStefano
My name is Jon DeStefano and I am proud to be seeking re-election for the Platte Canyon Schools Board of Education.
I believe my extensive experience as a school board member and my ability as a team builder with various state and national organizations, will make a difference. I have served 20 years on a public school board in Colorado including 5 1/2 years on our Platte Canyon school board and 14 1/2 years in Jeffco. I have also served three terms on the Colorado Association of School Board, including one as its president.
I have been a member of numerous state level educational committees including School Safety, BEST, PAC, and All State Board Selection Committee. I served as a delegate for CASB at state and national levels.
I have also served on the boards of numerous organizations: Colorado Youth Soccer, CHSAA, U.S. Youth Soccer. The most important thing I learned about organizational boards, is the importance of being a team.
I believe our district has come a long way in the last few years. We went through an important transition in school leadership since the retirement of Dr. Jim Walpole and have landed in a very good place by selecting for superintendent, our former high school Principal Mike Schmidt.
Superintendent Schmidt has done an outstanding job in a short period. He has operated in an open and thoughtful way and has earned strong support from our staff, our school board and our community. He has begun to implement an exceptional, future-oriented, instructional plan that will transform our educational programs. It is based on research and proven methods and ideas.
As a result of these substantial changes, our students will achieve more and be better prepared for challenges they will face in this fast-changing world. The future is bright for our children and our school district.
Our school board has come a long way and is working very well together. There is high level of cooperation and trust between us, which is very important because we have challenging work ahead of us.
I am seeking another term because I know the next few years for Platte Canyon School District are very important. We are approaching a crossroads both in school funding and in providing sound planning for the near future. I know we can do a better job for our students and our staff. I believe the best is yet to come.
My extensive experience as a school board member and my ability as a team builder will make a difference. I ask for your vote and your continued support.
Amy Carman
Amy Carman has lived in Colorado over 26 years and has lived in Bailey for 15 of those years. She has three kids who have been enrolled in the Platte Canyon School District RE-1 since pre-school and currently attend the elementary school and middle school.
Ms. Carman is the CEO of Boys and Girls Club of the High Rockies. She has worked in Early Childhood and Head Start in rural Colorado specializing in fundraising, grant compliance and organizational development.
Ms. Carman is the treasurer of the Grants for Knowledge Foundation, chair of the Park Family Connections, fundraising board chair for the Platte Canyon Piranhas SwimTeam, District Accountability Committee secretary, chair of the Deer Creek Elementary School Accountability Committee and coordinator for Park Alliance for Young Children.
Ms. Carman holds a BA in European history and politics with a minor in Spanish from Colorado College, and an MA in public policy from the University of Denver.
In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her kids, tending to her pets, volunteering in giant breed dog rescue, attending musical theatre and attempting to high-altitude garden.
Heather Prewitt
A resident of Bailey for over 20 years, I live here with my husband and two daughters. I am a Certified Public Accountant working at a small firm in the metro Denver area. In addition to my family and job, I volunteer at the schools and in my community. This includes recently serving on the District Accountability Committee and currently serving on the Financial Oversight Accountability Committee.
I believe that our district, like all schools, faces significant financial obstacles. My career provides me with a unique set of experiences that allows me to provide financial insight to the district. The board needs to make sure that each expenditure is the best use of resources, providing the most beneficial impact to its purpose, educating children.
To accomplish this the board needs to actively participate in the audit and budget processes as well as review expenditures and evaluate financial results.
The benefit of our small district is that we have the ability to meet each student where they are at. Utilizing data and best industry practices, we can ensure that each of our students graduates with the skills they desire whether that be college, technical school, military or a career. To accomplish this the district must continuously evaluate curriculum, ensure employees are paid competitive wages and implement current technology in the class rooms.
Above all else, safety must be our schools’ top priority. This includes physical as well as mental health. When our students go to school they should be free from physical threats in a healthy environment with clean air and water. Additionally, in a small community, our students should feel they have a safety net that supports them in times of need.
If elected, I believe I can help implement processes and measurements to capitalize on our opportunities.
