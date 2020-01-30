The Bailey Theatre Company is working to bring a professional theatre to the town of Bailey. The group includes multi-award winning director Ina Marlowe. For more information regarding this new venture reach out to Bill Bruner, bill@heartandsoulexcursions.com.

Left to right: Sherry Jacobs, Heidi Baker (secretary), Bill Bruner (managing director), Lauren Drabble (treasurer), Lizzie Bayard, Ellen Campa, Janine Jones, Ina Marlowe (artistic director). (Photo courtesy of Jim Glenn)