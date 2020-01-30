The Bailey Theatre Company was formed last spring when Bailey resident Bill Bruner met former theatre manager Ina Marlowe. Marlowe has a long resume of successfully running theatre’s in Chicago before moving to Conifer.
Marlowe’s background includes being Artistic Director and cofounder of the Library Theatre, producing artistic director of the Organic Theatre, and founder and artistic director of the Touchstone Theatre. Bruner has wanted to bring a professional theatre to the area for years to bring quality entertainment to the Bailey area.
The theatre’s first meeting was last May at Mad Jack’s Mountain Brewery in Bailey. In that meeting, the theatre found some community support to move forward with the project.
Now BTC is ready to announce their first fundraising event. The event will include a reading of three scenes from award-winning plays the theatre may produce in the future. The live reading will be performed by two professional actors, Erik Fellenstein and Rhianna DeVries.
The event will be held at Aspen Peak Cellars in Bailey, Saturday, Feb. 22 from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Tickets will include dinner and the performance. In addition there will be a silent auction to help raise funds for the theatre.
Tickets are $40 for the general public and $100 for VIP guests, who will have a meet and greet with the actors and director after the performance. Tickets are very limited and can be purchased through Facebook, www.facebook.com/btcbailey or eventbrite http://bit.ly/39Z0WxM.
BTC is still looking for items for the silent auction. If you are interested in donating, give Bruner a call at 720-463-1023. The theatre can take donations until Feb. 15.
The current board of directors of the theatre includes: Bill Bruner as president, Ina Marlowe as vice president, Lauren Drabble as treasurer and Heidi Baker as secretary. The theatre is also looking to add more board members and general volunteers to make this vision a reality.
In addition, the theatre is currently seeking to become a 501(c)(3) nonprofit to be able to accept tax deductible donations in the near future.
“The community support we have received thus far, both monetarily and donations for the silent auction, has been truly amazing,” Bruner said.
“Our hope is to continue to raise funds to bring a professional theatre to this area, so locals and tourists can enjoy quality theatre in our area,” acknowledged Bruner.
