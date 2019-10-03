Dr. Ken Hattaway and his staff received a warm welcome Friday, as a large crowd turned out for the grand opening of South Park Health Care in Fairplay.
The arrival of the new medical facility will offer residents of South Park a local health care option for the first time since 2013.
Dr. Hattaway’s clinic is located at 525 Hathaway Street. The clinic will provide well-child, adult care and women’s health services, chronic disease management and behavioral health services, as well as urgent care for colds, flu, and cuts and scrapes.
“It is absolutely overwhelming to see all of the people here today,” said Dr. Hattaway. “All of the people I have talked to are so supportive. I could not ask for more.”
The support Dr. Hattaway spoke of was in fact palpable. Local resident Tom Hickman, for example, asked for the microphone after Dr. Hattaway addressed the audience and made an impromptu statement that served as a microcosm for the entire event.
“It was at this same facility that I found out I had throat cancer when Dr. Katherine Fitting was still practicing here,” Hickman said. “I could not be happier to have a doctor here again. I have been going to Westminster for cardio care, and it just makes a huge difference for people like me to have local health care options again.”
Kevin and Suzie from Hartsel were also in attendance.
“We think it is absolutely great to have a local clinic here again,” Kevin said. “We currently have to travel to Woodland Park for health care.”
“This is long overdue,” Suzie added.
Specialists such as pulmonologists and cardiologists from Denver’s HealthONE facilities will also routinely visit the clinic. Such visits will help to provide area residents access to high-quality specialty care, all within the friendly confines of South Park.
The new clinic will feature a digital X-ray machine, updated laboratory equipment and a number of cosmetic improvements. Dr. Hattaway will be accompanied by a staff comprised of a registered nurse, an X-ray technician and a medical front desk specialist.
“I could not be happier about the staff we have here,” Dr. Hattaway said. “It is truly a dream team, and I think our patients will agree once they get to know them.”
Members of the staff include Sommer Fidler, Meagan Anderson and Kelli Fisher.
Fidler will be serving as the medical office specialist and medical receptionist. Patients will get to know Fidler through phone calls, scheduling, check-ins and check-outs.
Anderson is an experienced registered nurse, and is transferring from Presbyterian Saint Luke’s/Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver. She is a local, and she is thrilled to be able to work closer to home. Patients can rely on Anderson for care and education regarding their health needs, as well as general information and troubleshooting regarding their care.
Fisher will act as the clinic’s Medical Assistant, as well as the clinic’s supervisor. Her wealth of previous experience in the medical field will allow her to wear a number of hats at the clinic. Fisher will escort patients to exam rooms, take vitals, operate the X-ray machine and much more.
Providing access to quality healthcare in rural locations statewide is an ongoing challenge, and in this case it required the formation of a unique public-private relationship between South Park Health Service District and HealthONE, a Denver-based health system.
The South Park Health Service District, dedicated to meeting the health care needs of Park County residents and visitors, was elected into existence November 2017. The purpose of the Health Service District is to assist in funding health services in the South Park region of Park County.
Park County is designated as a Medically Underserved Population and a Health Professional Shortage Area. The South Park Health Services District is committed to securing integrated medical and behavioral health services where consistent access to a medical home is assured.
For more information about South Park Health Care, please visit www.sphsdistrict.org.
HealthOne employs about 11,000 in the Denver Metro area. As part of the Health-ONE system of care, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care.
HealthONE’s family of services includes seven hospital free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a 10-state region.
More information about HealthONE can be obtained at www.healthonecares.com.
