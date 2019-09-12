Park County School District RE-2 administrators insist that funds are not available to accommodate the raises its teachers are seeking, while teachers insist that funds are in fact available and threaten to strike if salary demands are not met soon.
The two sides have agreed to meet again Sept. 14 in continued negotiations to settle the ongoing dispute.
Meanwhile, Sept. 6, disgruntled teachers passionately stated their case in the form of public protests on the streets of Fairplay. Such protests have become a common occurrence in recent weeks, as negotiations have stalled and emotions have intensified.
Teachers’ stance
PCSD teachers have been represented throughout the dispute by the South Park Education Association, an organization representing and comprised primarily of teachers within the district.
“There have been raises for teachers within the district over the years, but none remotely adequate to keep up with the cost of living in this area,” said third-grade teacher and SPEA president, Taya Mastrobuono. “There is a lot of turnover within the district, a lot of teachers coming and going after just one year, and it is because they cannot afford to stay on the salaries they receive. Our paraprofessionals and classified staff are also woefully underpaid, so we are fighting for them as well.”
Mastrobuono was one among a considerable number of PCSD RE-2 educators who participated in the Sept. 6 protests. The protesting teachers solicited public support with a variety of signs, chants and songs, and encouraged motorists along Front Street to honk to show support for their cause.
The protests began at about 10:45 a.m. and continued throughout the downtown area until about noon.
Teachers also distributed flyers composed and released by the SPEA, stating that the district currently has reserve funds totaling $3.9 million. The flyers featured a bar graph showing a steady increase in reserve funds since 2011, when reserve funds within the district were depicted as having been $1,566,611.
“I don’t think that several of the board members are able to get their minds around the finances, and I don’t think they completely understand the economic challenges teachers within the district are facing,” said SPEA vice president and third-grade teacher, Kiersten Marcreery.
SPEA representatives also claim that salary issues within the district must be resolved soon, because higher than usual turnover rates demand that replacements will have to be found for the coming academic year and beyond.
“I have seen teachers who were offered jobs within the district reject those offers after looking into the cost of living here; and without considerable adjustments to salaries, I’m very concerned that attracting high-quality educators is going to become even more difficult,” Mastrobuono said. “We will be losing more than two hundred years of teaching experience just due to retirement in the very near future, and that’s also a concern. Unfortunately, it is the students who ultimately suffer if we can’t find and keep quality educators.”
District’s stance
Thus far, the district, at least publically, has not given any indication that it is willing to go beyond its original offer of a six-percent raise to its teachers. The district further clarified that position in a press release dated Sept. 6:
“The district has already provided an across-the-board raise for its teachers. The district is not sitting on large stockpiles of cash, as SPEA has suggested. The district is concerned that the additional raise demanded by SPEA will have a negative impact on the district’s finances and fiscal stability.”
In a previous statement, dated Aug. 28, the district expressed the position that teachers were misrepresenting the district’s financial situation:
“The district understands that the SPEA desires a larger raise than what was offered and agreed to by teachers when they signed their contracts for the 2019-20 school year. However, the district’s funds are limited. Contrary to the SPEA’s representations, the district is not sitting on vast cash overages. The district continues to believe that the additional raise demanded by SPEA is not sustainable in light of the district’s current funding and tax revenues.”
The statement also admonished the SPEA for what it claims is misleading public messaging.
“Throughout this dispute, SPEA has engaged in public messaging that misrepresents the nature of the dispute and the status of the district’s finances.”
The district concluded that it “remains willing to work through these budgetary discussions with SPEA and hopes that SPEA is available to meet Sept. 14 at 10 a.m.”
The PCSD RE-2 Board of Directors is comprised of President Kim H. Bundgaard, M.Ed., Vice President Foss Smith, Secretary Treasurer Jan Toyne, and Directors Gary Jurgemeyer and Leslie Rhyner.
Bottom line
The base salary for PCSC RE-2 teachers, according to SPEA, is approximately $33,000 annually. The district recently approved a 6.5 percent raise for its teachers, which would represent about a $2,145 raise for base salary teachers.
Teachers, however, are asking for a $6,000 annual raise. That equates to an increase of about 18.18 percent for base salary teachers.
SPEA took a vote and agreed to strike if the district would not come back to further negotiate terms IN the dispute over teacher salaries.
Until the void between a six percent raise of about $2,000 per teacher, and an 18 percent raise of $6,000 per teacher, can somehow be closed or otherwise agreed upon, it is conceivable that protesting teachers on Front Street could continue as a way of life in Fairplay for the foreseeable future, and possibly even a teachers strike.
(See related opinion piece "Is money available for a larger teachers’ pay raise?")
