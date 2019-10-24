After a 10-day strike, South Park Educators Association and the Park County School District RE-2, have reached a memorandum of understanding to conclude the strike. Teachers will return to school Thursday, Oct. 24.
The memorandum does not include any agreement on compensation and will have to be approved by the district at a special meeting as soon as it can be scheduled. The agreement was approved by the union late Wednesday night.
The agreement was reached through the assistance of a federal mediator over the course of this week.
The SPEA, through the Colorado Education Association, filed a request with the Colorado Department of Labor to have an independent, third-party examine the finances of the PCSD RE-2.
In a press release, SPEA President Taya Mastrobuono said “I am proud to go back to my classroom tomorrow after spending ten days fighting for my students’ futures. I know all SPEA members share my enthusiasm to see our kids again and continue the critical work we do to help all students learn, grow and reach their full potential.”
In an email to The Flume, the school board stated that “Overall, the board and the association will continue to endeavor to have positive relations and communications in order to provide the best educational opportunities for the district's students.”
